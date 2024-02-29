Lingerie Revealed With Stars Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez…

Gone are the days when women patiently wait for Valentine’s Day to treat themselves or their significant other to a chic, glamorous or super sexy piece of jewelry.

In 2024, the message is clear: underwear has never been so free, in all locker rooms, including single rooms, open for all possible 365 days a year, 7 days a week and 24 hours a day! Sports have been. from Chastity of the athlete, wearing a bra in town no longer shocks anyone. All you have to do is open your eyes to the street to observe the new life of lingerie, showing its most beautiful beauty in the light of day.

Jack tuxedo jacket and Livy top.

© Dr



Encouraged by celebrities and style icons like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez, fans of “no bra” (no bra), “no pants” (no pants) and recently “no shirt” (no T-shirt), girls Shows their bodies, their skin and their underwear without complexities, determined to give new visibility to these small pieces of fabric with infinite potential. â€‰The lingerie industry has always participated in the evolution and revolution of women, stays with them in every moment of their lives, notes Lisa Chawi, founder of the Livy brand Livy. And things have really accelerated in recent years.

Jennifer Lopez, Intimacy’s Muse

© Dr



Bras are no longer just about supporting the breasts (#MeToo and bonds have nothing to do with it), but also adorning and dressing the body. Women have the option of wearing them for longer periods of time (sometimes opting for a free chest under a t-shirt). If they continue, it is because it brings them something, comfort, increased confidence, or they see it as an act of resistance to thwarting society’s dictates. And there are people who wear it and love it like a piece of jewelry, an accessory that makes us feel beautiful.» In short, the joy of underwear that captures.

Mango Lace Triangle Bra.

© Dr



I have to say that Underwear is the perfect companion to add a twist to an outfit that is a little more conservative or classic. Let’s take the example of a pantsuit. Slipping a pretty bra under her blazer, deliberately forgetting to wear a blouse over it, the “Tayloring” star flaunts a very fashionable new look. And above all the attitude between sensuality and empowerment, like a pair of stiletto heels or a line of intense red on the lips.

The “no pants” trend for Kendall Jenner at Bottega Veneta in Los Angeles in 2022.

© Dr



The same observation with a long dark dress, subtle transparent or slightly openwork, through which we can guess something below. But be careful not to fall for the old remake of the 1980s, i.e. the combination of cotton bralette and fleece jogging pants.

Showing up in a sheer bra or corset requires a very sophisticated style. Here, we are talking about really beautiful underwear, delicate materials (livers lace, silk satin) and couture details (a border in sparkling lurex thread, a pearl sewn between two breasts, a delicate strap at the back). A great way to remind you that in the realm of fashion, it’s the look that always wears pants. Clemens Poguet