Her cover of Ed Sheeran won over the crowd!

Pierre Garnier is currently at the peak of his popularity. Indeed, after his victory during the eleventh season of Star Academy, his popularity has continued to grow. The reason? Its single Which we were He was able to perform during the finale of the show along with Dadju and was crowned a success. Thus, the single did not have to wait long before reaching the top of the Spotify and Deezer charts. Also, to keep up with this growing success, Pierre Garnier gave a number of interviews, especially on the Quotidien.

In fact, he will be on the media scene for a long time, during the Star Academy tour and the shooting of the video for his single in Spain. of course, Pierre Garnier was at the UNICEF concert for 100 years of children’s rights on March 12.. So, once again, we got to hear him perform his hit. Furthermore, during this event organized by Élodie Gossuin, we were able to find Ycar and Hoshi. At this amazing pace, this Wednesday March 13, we were able to find Pierre Garnier on Chérie Fm for a more than successful performance.

Pierre Garnier: A remarkable appearance on the radio

This Wednesday, March 13, Pierre Garnier did a show for the Cherry FM morning show. A new way to maintain his already growing and now unstoppable success.

Pierre Garnier was our guest on Le Réveil Chérie this morning!

A very nice moment together ❤️

Darling FM pic.twitter.com/RIGfY82r82 — Cherry FM Chartres (@cherrychartres) March 13, 2024

Additionally, during their visit, the latter performed a cover of Ed Sheeran’s famous hit Perfect. An interpretation that does not leave people indifferent.

In addition, the singer confirmed that he gave an exclusive interview outside of his performance. A case to follow for fans of the Academician.

