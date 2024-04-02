Entertainment

Emma Roberts recalls the time she hung up on Britney Spears

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read

Emma Roberts recalls the time she hung up on Britney Spears

Emma Roberts shared the time she brutally hung up on Britney Spears.

On the latest episode of Stay with Mark and KellyThe Wild Child star shared how her mother arranged a special call from the 42-year-old singer as a present for her 8th birthday.

“I’m on guard all year, especially with my family and friends, but I’ve done it wrong before. So wrong,” she said.

Recalling the embarrassing memory, Emma then shared how her mom Kelly Cunningham and aunt Julia Roberts surprised her.

“It was my birthday and I think I was 8 or 9, and it was the day of the landline. My mom and aunt gave me the landline and said, ‘There’s someone on the phone for you.’ And I was like, ‘Who?'” she recalled.

Emma said that Britney said to her on the phone, “Happy birthday. It’s Britney Spears,” but she thought it was a prank.

“And I looked at them and stopped and was like, ‘M-hmm, cool.’ And they were like, ‘No, it was her.’ Can we?’ They got her back on the phone,” she continued.

Emma added, “I was so upset and nervous and I’m 8 years old, so I was like, ‘Thank you so much.’ I shudder to think about it.”

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny to star at upcoming Met Gala

4 weeks ago

Barbie 2 may star the previously rumored actress Margot Robbie

January 26, 2024

Natalie Portman and her 400 moves: crazy karaoke night at Marion Cotillard’s house

February 15, 2024

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s Sex Scene Scandals Internet Users, Intimacy Coordinator Reacts

February 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button