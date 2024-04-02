Emma Roberts recalls the time she hung up on Britney Spears

On the latest episode of Stay with Mark and KellyThe Wild Child star shared how her mother arranged a special call from the 42-year-old singer as a present for her 8th birthday.

“I’m on guard all year, especially with my family and friends, but I’ve done it wrong before. So wrong,” she said.

Recalling the embarrassing memory, Emma then shared how her mom Kelly Cunningham and aunt Julia Roberts surprised her.

“It was my birthday and I think I was 8 or 9, and it was the day of the landline. My mom and aunt gave me the landline and said, ‘There’s someone on the phone for you.’ And I was like, ‘Who?'” she recalled.

Emma said that Britney said to her on the phone, “Happy birthday. It’s Britney Spears,” but she thought it was a prank.

“And I looked at them and stopped and was like, ‘M-hmm, cool.’ And they were like, ‘No, it was her.’ Can we?’ They got her back on the phone,” she continued.

Emma added, “I was so upset and nervous and I’m 8 years old, so I was like, ‘Thank you so much.’ I shudder to think about it.”