Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway Reuniting for Season 2 of Beef?

The multi-award event of the TV year 2023, the series Beef (unceasingly in VF) is already preparing its season 2. It will be without Ali Wong Neither Steven YoonBut with a new cast and new difficulties.

According to Deadline, creator Lee Sung Jin is set to sign a luxury pair: Jake Gyllenhaal And Anne Hathaway. These two stars got together 20 years ago Brokeback Mountain And who found himself in a 2010 romantic comedy Love and other drugsThese won’t be the only stars of Season 2 Beef.

Charles Melton (known for playing Reggie in Riverdale) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla By Sofia Coppola and soon Alien: Romulus) may also be a sequel to the anthology signed to Netflix and A24.

Gyllenhaal, Hathaway, Melton and Spaney (who has yet to sign) will play the feuding couples. Melton and Spaney will make up one couple while Gyllenhaal and Hathaway will make up the other.

Deadline also reports that the scripts are ready for Season 2 Beef Which should be “limited”. Netflix and A24 are set to begin production by late summer or fall.