Hailey Bieber confirms the return of this ’90s hairstyle

During a campaign for the sportswear brand Fila, the girl appeared with two of the most fashionable hair trends of the moment: a bob and a bouffant blow-dry.

Hailey Bieber is on all fronts. In addition to being the head of one of the most popular beauty brands of the moment, Justin Bieber’s wife has a series of advertising contracts with houses, each more prestigious than the last. Again this year, sportswear brand Fila called on the 27-year-old to represent its new collection. It was also on her Instagram account that we could see the first images from the shoot. Sporting a logo bra, bombers, tennis skirt and racket in hand, the young lady also sported an ultra-trendy ’90s-inspired hairstyle.

Discover the Box by ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you a selection of favorites in limited edition boxes; + 300€ products for only 49€! Pre-order the next box now in collaboration with Élo & John.

Bouffant square

Last January, Hailey Bieber revealed her new haircut to her fans: a simple bob hanging below her jawline. While her hair has grown out a bit, the star has opted for a voluminous style this time around, reminiscent of the girly look that was popular in the ’90s. Side parting, voluminous roots and XXL curls, this style is also a nod to retro hair. The “mob wife” trend that is rampant in both fashion and beauty. Proof that bob is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn in many ways.