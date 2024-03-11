Tenacious D covers “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Tenacious D recorded the track for “ Kung Fu Panda 4 » and also enlisted Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston and Dustin Hoffman for the video.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass enjoyed the premiere Kung Fu Panda 4 To shoot an impromptu music video of Tenacious D’s cover of the Britney Spears classic, “ …baby one more time “

In the clip, Blake and Gase strut their stuff on the red carpet, busting out dance moves while singing Tenacious D’s hard rock cover of the 1998 pop hit. Black also from the list of his peers Kung Fu Panda 4Dancing with Awkwafina, trying karate against Bryan Cranston and getting punched by Ke Huy Quan.

Dustin Hoffman also makes an appearance, though Blake respectfully lets the actor go with a simple hug. Still, if 95-year-old James Hong could pretend to stab Blake in the head, Hoffman could have tried a little harder to get his one and only credit for the Tenacious D music video (the highlight of anyone’s career, of course).

While this clip shows a cut version of the cover of “ …baby one more time » by Tenacious D, a full version appears on the soundtrack Kung Fu Panda 4Which was released on March 8.

Tenacious D has not released an album since then Post-apocalypto in 2018, but they have been busy with a steady stream of singles in recent years. They started again” Time Warp From Rocky Horror » You Never Give Me Your Money “and” finish » A medley of songs by The Beatles, The Who and more recently, « Poor game » by Chris Isaak. They also shared a handful of original tracks, such as “ Video games » last year and « 5 requirements » In 2020.

John Blistin

Translated by editorial staff