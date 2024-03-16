IFTA nominations 2024 see nods for Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy has been nominated for an IFTA just days after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

The Cork star was among the nominees announced on Thursday morning.









Murphy is nominated for lead actor for his already award-winning role in Oppenheimer.

Murphy will be opposite Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman.

More established stars are up for lead actress, with Jessie Buckley (Fingernails), Eve Hewson (Flora & Son) and Saoirse Ronan (Foy) making the shortlist.

In the supporting categories, notable names include Paul Mescale for All of Us Strangers, Kenneth Branagh for Oppenheimer and Alison Oliver for Saltburn.

Oppenheimer, who won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, is up for the Best International Film IFTA with All of Us Strangers, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn and The Holdovers.

Irish film Lies We Tell topped the nominations with 13, while TV show KIN scored 11.

Some 28 categories celebrating Irish talent in film and drama were announced.

Aine Moriarty, CEO of the Academy, said: “What a fantastic performance of nominees shortlisted for the Irish Academy Awards this year.

“Irish talent is proving itself to be one of the best in the world both in front of and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking and storytelling.

“At the Irish Academy, we are proud to showcase the great work of this industry and reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the nominees – well deserved!”

This year’s IFTA will be hosted by Baz Ashmawy.

Nominations are shortlisted by members of the Irish Academy with expert jury panels of industry experts.

The winners will be announced at the 21st Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, April 20 at the Royal Convention Center in Dublin.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Film:

double blind

Flora and Son

Lies V Tel

Lola

That they can face the rising sun

Verdigris

Lead Actor – Movie:

Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers

David Wilmot – Lies We Tel

Cillian Murphy-Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Barry Ward – They can face the rising sun

Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman

Lead Actress – Movie:

Jesse Buckley – Fingernails

Eve Hewson – Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan – Enemy

Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell

Brid Brennan – My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris

Supporting Actor – Film:

Paul Mescal – We’re All Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind

Chris Valley – Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer

Liam Carney – Sunshine

Lalor Roddy – They Can Face the Rising Sun

Supporting Actress – Film:

Bronagh Gallagher – First Dance

Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver – Saltburn

Ruth McCabe – That they can face the rising sun

Agnes O’Casey – Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea – Verdigris

Best International Film:

We are all strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor things

Saltburn

Holdovers

Best International Actor:

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Mark Ruffalo – Poor things

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best International Actress:

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – maestro

Annette Benning – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Emma Stone – Poor things

Best Drama:

Blue lights

Hidden assets

KIN

Northern Lights

death penalty

The Woman in the Wall

Lead Actor – Drama:

Martin McCann – Blue Lights

Francis Magee – KIN

Sam Keeley – KIN

Michael Smiley – Obituary

Ina Hardwick – The Sixth Commandment

Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall

Lead Actress – Drama:

Sharon Horgan – Best Interest

Claire Dunn – KIN

Niam Algar – Misconduct

Elva Trail – Northern Lights

Siobhan Cullen – Death Penalty

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Supporting Actor – Drama:

Richard Dormer – Blue Lights

Jared Harris – Foundation

Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Wealth

Aidan Gillen – KIN





Emmett J. Scanlan – KIN

Simone Delaney – The Woman in the Wall

Supporting Actress – Drama:

Niamh Algar – Criminals

Kathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN





Daniel Galligan – Death Penalty

Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters

Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall