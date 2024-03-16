Entertainment

IFTA nominations 2024 see nods for Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy has been nominated for an IFTA just days after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

The Cork star was among the nominees announced on Thursday morning.




Murphy is nominated for lead actor for his already award-winning role in Oppenheimer.

Murphy will be opposite Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman.

More established stars are up for lead actress, with Jessie Buckley (Fingernails), Eve Hewson (Flora & Son) and Saoirse Ronan (Foy) making the shortlist.

In the supporting categories, notable names include Paul Mescale for All of Us Strangers, Kenneth Branagh for Oppenheimer and Alison Oliver for Saltburn.

Oppenheimer, who won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, is up for the Best International Film IFTA with All of Us Strangers, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn and The Holdovers.

