IFTA nominations 2024 see nods for Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan
Oscar winner Cillian Murphy has been nominated for an IFTA just days after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.
The Cork star was among the nominees announced on Thursday morning.
Murphy is nominated for lead actor for his already award-winning role in Oppenheimer.
Murphy will be opposite Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman.
More established stars are up for lead actress, with Jessie Buckley (Fingernails), Eve Hewson (Flora & Son) and Saoirse Ronan (Foy) making the shortlist.
In the supporting categories, notable names include Paul Mescale for All of Us Strangers, Kenneth Branagh for Oppenheimer and Alison Oliver for Saltburn.
Oppenheimer, who won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, is up for the Best International Film IFTA with All of Us Strangers, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn and The Holdovers.
Irish film Lies We Tell topped the nominations with 13, while TV show KIN scored 11.
Some 28 categories celebrating Irish talent in film and drama were announced.
Aine Moriarty, CEO of the Academy, said: “What a fantastic performance of nominees shortlisted for the Irish Academy Awards this year.
“Irish talent is proving itself to be one of the best in the world both in front of and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking and storytelling.
“At the Irish Academy, we are proud to showcase the great work of this industry and reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the nominees – well deserved!”
This year’s IFTA will be hosted by Baz Ashmawy.
Nominations are shortlisted by members of the Irish Academy with expert jury panels of industry experts.
The winners will be announced at the 21st Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, April 20 at the Royal Convention Center in Dublin.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Film:
double blind
Flora and Son
Lies V Tel
Lola
That they can face the rising sun
Verdigris
Lead Actor – Movie:
Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers
David Wilmot – Lies We Tel
Cillian Murphy-Oppenheimer
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Barry Ward – They can face the rising sun
Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman
Lead Actress – Movie:
Jesse Buckley – Fingernails
Eve Hewson – Flora and Son
Saoirse Ronan – Enemy
Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell
Brid Brennan – My Sailor, My Love
Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris
Supporting Actor – Film:
Paul Mescal – We’re All Strangers
Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind
Chris Valley – Lies We Tell
Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer
Liam Carney – Sunshine
Lalor Roddy – They Can Face the Rising Sun
Supporting Actress – Film:
Bronagh Gallagher – First Dance
Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love
Alison Oliver – Saltburn
Ruth McCabe – That they can face the rising sun
Agnes O’Casey – Miracle Club
Maya O’Shea – Verdigris
Best International Film:
We are all strangers
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor things
Saltburn
Holdovers
Best International Actor:
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Mark Ruffalo – Poor things
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best International Actress:
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – maestro
Annette Benning – Nyad
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Emma Stone – Poor things
Best Drama:
Blue lights
Hidden assets
KIN
Northern Lights
death penalty
The Woman in the Wall
Lead Actor – Drama:
Martin McCann – Blue Lights
Francis Magee – KIN
Sam Keeley – KIN
Michael Smiley – Obituary
Ina Hardwick – The Sixth Commandment
Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall
Lead Actress – Drama:
Sharon Horgan – Best Interest
Claire Dunn – KIN
Niam Algar – Misconduct
Elva Trail – Northern Lights
Siobhan Cullen – Death Penalty
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Supporting Actor – Drama:
Richard Dormer – Blue Lights
Jared Harris – Foundation
Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Wealth
Aidan Gillen – KIN
Emmett J. Scanlan – KIN
Simone Delaney – The Woman in the Wall
Supporting Actress – Drama:
Niamh Algar – Criminals
Kathy Belton – Hidden Assets
Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN
Daniel Galligan – Death Penalty
Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters
Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall