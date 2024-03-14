Zoe Saldana Rocks Casual Allure in New Everyday Look: Video

Zoe Saldana just proved that she can rock any look, from classy glam at a party to easy casual glam for the day.

Tea Avatar The actress took to her Instagram account to upload a video in which the actress herself flaunts her outfit for the day.

In the TikTok-inspired reel, Saldana initially throws pieces of her outfit on the bed before changing into them.

Her elegant yet casual look consisted of a white crop top with pink oversized pants and matching shoes.

“Kids said the colors of the day were red and pink?? Gotta do this,” Saldana captioned her post.

She paired her style with a red blazer and a multi-colored patterned tote bag.

As soon as Saldana uploaded the video, fans poured into the comments section to write words of appreciation for the actress.

“Okay, I never would have thought to put this outfit together- but you can 1000% make it work!” A fan noted.

When someone wrote, “As always Zoe!”

Set to the tune of Red After completing her appearance, via STE, in the final seconds of the video, Zoe Saldana can be seen sitting on a chair in what is believed to be her living room, petting her pet dog.