This fresh and delicious manicure is already the trendiest of the season

Still in the “clean girl” and “quiet luxury” spirit, this new manicure trend promises to please people. In recent days, everyone swears by the “Strawberry Milk Nail”, a soothing and elegant nail beauty treatment that top model Hailey Bieber has already widely adopted.

What are Strawberry Milk Nails?

As its name suggests, this manicure suggests one of the drinks loved by children: strawberry milk. As described by the media bustleThis varnish has “Creamy, semi-opaque effect that gives a chic minimalist style”. Specifically, the color of the varnish is light pink, as if mixed with milk white. Very simple, this manicure is still very trendy and desirable, which everyone is likely to adopt soon.

On Instagram, Hailey Bieber is already wearing it and confirms the craze. To get this shade, apply two coats of “Strawberry Milk” varnish over the base coat and under the top coat. Otherwise, layer a light pink with a milky white and the result will be just as successful.

Benefits of “strawberry milk nails”? They can be worn plain, or more elaborately! With the chrome trend, this is an opportunity to change the manicure in different ways. To do this, simply rub the iridescent powder (designed for this purpose) using a foam tip.

