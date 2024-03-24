(Cinema) The Fall Man: The man who fell in time rediscovers himself on the big screen.

After two years Bullet TrainDavid Leitch continues his journey into the realm of unbridled action with him The Fall ManWhich will allow the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt tandem to take part in a muscular delirium where the second degree is never far away, a plot that will bring back some memories for fans of the ’80s series…

Doesn’t that remind you of a television program where a stuntman becomes a bounty hunter after leaving a film set? What if we say Lee Majors? Colt Seaver? Now no doubt, you know that we are talking about The Man Who Fell Right, an iconic series of the eighties, which was the heyday of ABC from 1981 to 1986 but also of our terrestrial channels in France, created by Glenn A. Larson. Rebroadcasted times.

A typical show of its time, brought up to date by stuntman David Leach himself, it managed to make its mark in the seventh art world and made its mark behind the camera for the first time. John Wick with his colleagues Chad Stahelski before striking out on his own as a director. Since then, the latter has rubbed shoulders with the franchise among other things dead pool And Fast & Furious – with the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw – and so recently Bullet Train. That allowed him to confirm his style, where blows rained down in a light, cold environment. So we will find this leg inside The Fall GuyWhich seems to follow the same path as the previous series adaptation in the feature film, The All Risk Agency. Or how to take the basics of a television item to amp it up with blockbuster sauce.

To do this, David Leitch teamed up with Ryan Gosling, who continues to accept projects without any difficulty and portrays the famous double-hatted stuntman, to find the star of a big-budget film that suddenly goes unstable, due to an explosive. is the starting point. Accompanying him in this madness mission, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Winston Duke. To find out what this rereading of The Man Who Comes at the Right Time will yield, go to May 1 in theaters.

It’s a stuntman’s story, and like all stuntmen, he shoots, explodes, crushes, throws himself out of windows and always goes higher and higher… to the delight of the audience. After an accident that almost ends his career, this unsung cinema hero must find a missing star, foil a conspiracy and try to win back the woman of his life by braving death every day on set. What’s the worst that could happen to him?