Zoe Saldana looks effortlessly stylish in a suede jacket and jeans while cozying up to husband Marco Perego as she arrives at a New York City hotel.





Zoe Saldana cut a chic figure on Wednesday as she and husband Marco Perego arrived at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress opted for a comfortable yet trendy look, wearing oversized blue jeans and a plain black T-shirt.

The Avatar star layered on a camel colored suede jacket and added a pair of white platform trainers.

Zoe completed her understated look by wearing her dark hair in a messy bun and wearing a pair of tinted glasses.

She found Marco, 44, who bravely carried his wife’s handbag for her, as well as her backpack.

The Italian director looked dapper, wearing the same jeans as Zoe, paired with a zebra patterned T-shirt and a black leather jacket.

Zoe graciously signed autographs for her waiting fans, before her husband wrapped his arm around her and gently guided her inside the hotel.

The couple tied the knot in the summer of 2013 after falling head over heels for each other earlier that year.

Zoe had previously recalled meeting Marco at the airport and described how it was love at first sight.

Speaking to USA Today, she shrugged: ‘I saw him later. It was 6:30 am, I was on a flight to New York.

‘And I can’t even describe to you, it was a thrill. At that moment he turned again, for he too had felt the vibration.’

Although they didn’t become romantic until 2013, Zoe knew about Marco years ago because she was a fan of his artwork.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star told THR in 2014: ‘I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew about his work. I knew about it. Then we met.’

Zoe explained that she and Marco were both opposed to the idea of ​​marriage before they met, but changed their minds after falling in love.

She said: ‘As soon as we decided we were going to get married, we didn’t wait. We did it three weeks later. That part was too fast.’

The couple welcomed three sons together, twins Cy and Bowie, nine, and seven-year-old Zane.

They are raising the boys to speak Italian, Spanish and English, as Marco is Italian and Zoe is of Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage.

In October, Zoe opened up about how rewarding and challenging being a parent is, telling PEOPLE: ‘We’re here to set a very big tone for them about how to be, how to react, how to regulate, how to repair, how to do things. have come Healing, how to stand up for yourself.

‘So they will constantly be mirroring what you do, knowing that you are being observed all the time. It certainly makes you more mindful than you’ve ever been in your entire life.’

She added that she and Marco are also raising their three boys to respect and honor women and embrace their own feminine sides.

She explained: ‘We are as strict on our boys as we are on the girls. And boys are encouraged to be strong and suppress their emotions.

The couple tied the knot in the summer of 2013 after falling head over heels for each other earlier that year (pictured in December).

The Avatar star and his family recently bought a $17.5 million mansion in Montecito

She previously explained that she and Marco are raising their three boys to respect and honor women and also embrace their own feminine sides.

‘And then once you’ve learned to do that for so long, you become completely detached from your emotions.

‘We certainly understood the assignments and accepted knowing that we were raising boys at a time when the women’s movement is very important.’

Zoe previously said today that she is raising her children in a ‘gender-fluid environment’ and is happy to be a mother to a boy.

When asked if she hopes to have a daughter someday, she confessed: ‘I can’t really picture myself with anything else.

‘(Marco and I)’s mission is to raise decent, wonderful, kind men who will then choose partners – whether it’s female or male – who will choose partners and hopefully I’ll have daughters later (as a grandmother). .’

The movie star and her family recently bought and moved into a $17.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

In his neighborhood are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.