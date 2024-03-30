Why it would be a small revolution for the saga

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly on the verge of landing the lead role Jurassic World 4, And that would be a minor earthquake for the saga.

If the turnip Jurassic World 3 Still totaling 1.1 billion at the worldwide box office, it signals wear and tear for the franchise (the first grossed 1.67 billion, the second 1.31). Yes, over a billion are beautiful, but Amblin and Universal are not stupid: change is necessary. After finding their great new director for Jurassic World 4 After the departure of David Leitch, the studio announced the return of David Koep to the screenplay.

Recently friendly back Indiana Jones and the Clock of DestinyThe gentleman actually took care of the first two Jurassic Park. But more than the return of the universe’s original scriptwriter, Universal wants to bet on a big headliner to relaunch the saga. In the person of Scarlett Johansson.

Until they give us Jurassic World 3.2….

Johansson Park

Until now, the stars of the films were clearly large monsters, even if it was the Indominus Rex. jurassic worldFor Mosasaur Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Or the Tyrannosaurus in Spielberg’s original film. But if the saga puts a real star in the lead, it could change completely, because it was unheard of.

Bryce Dallas Howard and especially Chris Pratt are well-known figures in Hollywood today. however, This was not the case for Pratt in 2014, the year the first was released jurassic world If Chris Pratt began his rise Guardians of the Galaxy Published in 2014, In signing him, Universal had no way of guaranteeing his breakout. take The actor in the trilogy was Gambler, And above all, we came not for the prats, who were then almost unknown, but for the dinosaurs. The dynamic could completely change with this new casting choice.

A project less focused on dinos?

Conversely, hiring Scarlett Johansson means getting an actress who has been at the top of Hollywood for more than ten years. Joe Pratt and Howard received $8 and $10 million, respectively Jurassic World: After World, Scarlett Johansson has already scored 15 (every time). Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War And black the widow.

All of this can mean one thing: what if central point of Jurassic World 4 There were no more dinosaurs, but its lead actress (and the rest of the potential casting)? So this will be a tough turn for the saga. It’s too early to tell if it will be worth it, but the team behind the film at least seems stronger than in the past.