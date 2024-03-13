Your Idea, Prime Video’s new steamy romance with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin

A rom-com that veers off the beaten track, The Idea of ​​Being With You has a beautiful love story for us, with age difference, celebrity and love at first sight. A handsome man signed to Prime Video promising to be full of surprises.

The Idea of ​​Being With You (Prime Video): A romantic and romantic film with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin.

Airing this Wednesday March 6 via Prime Video, trailer your ideaOr the thought of being with you in French has already created excitement among his fans Romantic comedy. If the genre has some nuggets in store for us lately, from Toi to Surclassée and Prized in the game, this new product Prime Video It promises to be unique due to its unusual view.

in The thought of being with youWe follow Solene Marchand, played by a 40-year-old single mother Anne Hathaway, who begins an unlikely romance with 24-year-old singer Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzin, after meeting him at Coachella. But the latter is not just an ordinary musician in reality… He is none other than the singer of August Moon, the most popular boy band of the moment.

Facing their nearly 20-year gap and Hayes’ fame, Solenn finds herself in the spotlight, while their love story is quickly mistreated by the media. Between challenges, love at first sight and a unique love story, The Idea of ​​Being With You promises to be the next romance that will be eagerly watched upon its release.

A rom-com with a five-star cast adapted from a book

Anne Hathaway needs no introduction. The unforgettable Andrea or the iconic Princess Mia in The Devil Wears Prada Princess DiaryThe Oscar-winning actress will therefore be opposite Nicholas Galitzin in this new film Romantic movie. At the age of 29, the latter has many successful roles. He has especially appeared in feature films such as Our broken hearts And My dear F**ing Princeor more recently in the series Mary and George.

Along with its ensemble cast, The Idea of ​​Being With You can also rely on other talented actors who play opposite Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin. Ella Pradin, seen in the reboot of Gossip Girl, will be there, as will Reid Scott, already seen in the romantic comedy A Heart to Take.

But aside from its extraordinary casting, did you know that this romantic comedy actually draws its screenplay from a book? The plot of the film is actually an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name written by actress Robin Lee. 7 years after the publication of the literary work, we will soon be able to find this romance on screen as beautiful as it is sexy, May 2 on Prime Video.