Amber Heard and her daughter upset because of Johnny Depp, the actress condemned the violent threats

The second defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has been ongoing since April 11. Both actors continue to accuse each other of domestic violence that allegedly took place during their short marriage, between 2015 and 2017.

After Johnny Depp’s return to the stand on Wednesday, it’s Amber Heard’s turn to testify again in a Fairfax, Virginia court. On Thursday May 26, the American actress was overcome with emotion as she spoke about the threats she faces on a daily basis since the start of her legal standoff with her ex-husband. Her younger daughter Una (1 year old, born to a surrogate mother) would also be the subject of violent threats.

Questioned by her own lawyer about the consequences of the affair, Amber Heard claimed to have been “harassed, humiliated, threatened every day”, as reported by the “Daily Mail”, which broadcasts every hearing of the trial live. As does much of the American media. The 36-year-old star added: “Walking into this courtroom, sitting in front of the world, was the worst moment of my life to humiliate me. People want to kill me and they tell me everyday. People want to microwave my baby and tell me. Johnny threatened me, promising me that if I left him he would make me think about him every day of my life.

Johnny Depp leaves a court in Fairfax, Virginia, after a rehearing in his lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. May 24, 2022.

