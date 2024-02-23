Short cut and plunging neckline, it fascinates Milan

Thursday 22nd February was the Tom Ford Fashion Show. The fashion house presented its Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection alongside Milan Fashion Week. Personalities flocked to the front row.

Sharon Stone made a striking appearance with her new short haircut. For the occasion, the 65-year-old actress wore a long black dress with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a golden necklace set. She took the opportunity to pose with Amber Valletta, who is not far from her.

After the rest of this announcement

Uma Thurman was in a pantsuit. Eva Green also wore black. The “Three Musketeers” actress opted for a jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a leather belt.

After the rest of this announcement

Children of actors and stars

Calum Turner was seen alone. The British actor has been in the limelight since his romance with Dua Lipa started. The two made their relationship official at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) after-party last weekend.

Daughters and sons also responded to the invitation of the American luxury brand. Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, took her front row seat in a sheer gold dress. By her side was Jack Bongiovi who is none other than Jon Bon Jovi’s sons and the happy fiance of “Stranger Things” star actress Millie Bobby Brown.

After the rest of this announcement

After the rest of this announcement

Stars and models flock to the French capital before Milan Fashion Week ends next Monday. Until then, expect fashion shows from Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.