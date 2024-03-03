Without Mbappé, here is the savior of PSG!
PSG can thank their goalkeeper. If the capital club leaves Monaco with a point from the draw this Friday (0-0), it will be mainly owed to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was king on his line. After the final whistle, Luis Enrique was keen to salute a fine performance by the Italy goalkeeper.
There is a kind of injustice when it comes to commenting on mid-seat PSG AndAS Monaco. Because after one day, it’s essentially a question of premature exit Kylian Mbappé. An episode that relegated Gianluigi Donnarumma’s XXL performance to the background. The Italian goalkeeper made some brilliant moves and kept his team afloat.
“I know I had a good match”
After the game, Donnarumma It was reported to be largely successful. “ There is no personal feeling, I know my match was good but so is the team. It is not easy here. It’s complicated and we’re here to win but Monaco are a great team. We had a good game and we are ready for Tuesday » He declared in the comments of the report PSG culture.
“One of the best goalkeepers in the world”
on the microphone prime video, Luis Enrique There was a word for that too Donnarumma. ” Gigi is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he works very well and he accepted our ideas. He is very intelligent, he gives us a lot of confidence because it is difficult to score against him” announced the coach PSG.