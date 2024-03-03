Football – PSG

Without Mbappé, here is the savior of PSG!

Published on March 2, 2024 at 11:45 pm



PSG can thank their goalkeeper. If the capital club leaves Monaco with a point from the draw this Friday (0-0), it will be mainly owed to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was king on his line. After the final whistle, Luis Enrique was keen to salute a fine performance by the Italy goalkeeper.

There is a kind of injustice when it comes to commenting on mid-seat PSG AndAS Monaco. Because after one day, it’s essentially a question of premature exit Kylian Mbappé. An episode that relegated Gianluigi Donnarumma’s XXL performance to the background. The Italian goalkeeper made some brilliant moves and kept his team afloat.

“I know I had a good match”

After the game, Donnarumma It was reported to be largely successful. “ There is no personal feeling, I know my match was good but so is the team. It is not easy here. It’s complicated and we’re here to win but Monaco are a great team. We had a good game and we are ready for Tuesday » He declared in the comments of the report PSG culture.

