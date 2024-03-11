Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Mbappé terrorizes Real Madrid again

Published on March 11, 2024 at 1:45 pm



The Kylian Mbappé soap opera is coming to an end. The 25-year-old star has already announced to PSG that she does not intend to extend. Real Madrid are in pole position to secure his services. Merengue has been pushing this issue for several months. But internally, we fear a new twist in the situation with the French international as early as May 2022.

In a few months, Kylian Mbappé There will be no more players PSG. His contract expires next June and he has already announced to the leaders of Paris that he does not intend to extend. No. CaptainFrench team So will leave for free after seven seasons spent in the capital. But his next destination is yet to be decided.

What future for Mbappé after PSG?

Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed it to you Kylian Mbappé There were three offers for his future. The Real Madrid Yet it appears to be in pole position in this regard. But Casa Blanca However, the situation with the French international will be threatened by a new change.

Real Madrid fear a dramatic turn of events