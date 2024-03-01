Spain take aim at Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid undoubtedly lost more than the semi-final in the Copa del Rey yesterday. Having already been beaten at home in the first leg on 7 February (0-1), the Madrilenians hit hard this time in the Basque Country. Blame it on the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, then Guruzeta, all scorers. 3-0 victors, Lyons will head into the final in Mallorca where they will be favourites. “We started with three occasions where we should have done betterDiego Simeone at a press conference. They, first, they score”Argentina coach regrets, orphaned by Griezmann yesterday.

“We have to be strong, we have the qualities to do that. Four weeks ago you said Morata was having the best year of his career and that is no longer the case. The goals will come, we believe in our offensive and defensive qualities. Let’s congratulate the rival, let’s relax and think about Betis (next La Liga matchday), it’s important for the club., Colconero vacates the coach. Except that this real insult is of course the focus of the Spanish press.

Diego Simeone took a lot of criticism

The latter has not been kind to Atlético at all. He specifically targets players who have failed in recent weeks, notably Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso and Memphis Depay but above all the coach himself, is held to be the main culprit. “Atletico continues to pay for its defensive systems. Many players do not understand the message. If Argentina declared in Almeria that the problem was that it did not win the duel, something similar happened in Bilbao. Without aggression, the intensity of the fight , the coach can’t do anything.writing Brand.

Far away in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid after being beaten in the Spanish Super Cup, the Colconeros have only the Champions League to save their season. We will have to make up for this late goal against Inter during the round of 16 second leg in which they are increasingly considered outsiders. “There are a lot of games left in the league. We must do things right and achieve the goalMarcos Llorente assures. We have a very important Champions League match. First is Betis and then we will prepare for this, which is another final. So far, it hasn’t really succeeded.