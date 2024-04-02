Without makeup, Hailey Bieber shows her imperfections on camera

Hailey Bieber is one of the celebrities we love to follow on social networks. Indeed, Justin Bieber’s wife is at the root of many beauty trends like the famous “glazed donut skin” and always makes it a point of honor to display perfect skin. Well almost. A few days ago, the model appeared in front of the camera on her TikTok account, revealing some imperfection-ridden skin to her millions of fans. At the age of 27, Alec Baldwin’s niece said he suffered from perioral dermatitis, a skin disorder that results in skin rashes around the mouth and chin. “I’ve had that thing since I was 19-20,” confides the star on camera. “I’ll show you what I use to get rid of it.” We take note.

Discover the Box by ELLE No. 3: Favorite spring picks from the ELLE editorial team in a limited edition box; + 325€ products to buy now from 39€!

@haileybieber Perioral dermatitis! Let’s talk about it!! ♬ Aesthetic Vibes – Megacreate

Hailey Bieber’s tips for minimizing imperfections

There is no skincare secret for Hailey Bieber. Surrounded by the best professionals, this young lady who also works as the head of a skincare brand since June 2022 is a true expert in the field. To combat her perioral dermatitis and reduce her imperfections, Taro uses a combo of two active ingredients that she applies before bed: azelaic acid and clindamycin. If the first helps fight inflammation, the second is an antibiotic that is used to limit the spread of bacteria. In the early morning, when imperfections seem to have diminished significantly, she still recommends applying SPF to protect your skin from UV rays. Thanks Haley!