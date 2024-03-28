“Live, Die, Begin Again: Edge of Tomorrow” tonight on TMC with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Share it











Tonight on television on TMC and streaming: Live, Die, Begin Again: Edge of Tomorrow (2014) by Doug Liman with Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson in the cast. Information and opinions from Bulls de Culture on this action and science fiction film, rebroadcast on Thursday 28 March.



Summary: Live, die, start over. In the near future, the aliens have won their battle against the Earthlings and now seem indestructible. No army has yet succeeded in destabilizing them. Without a plausible explanation, Commander William Cage, who has never been in the field, is sent into battle. As soon as he arrives, he dies and throws himself into a time loop, forced to live the same fight forever and die forever…

Excerpted from a review of Culture bubbles On a feature film Edge of Tomorrow When it was released in cinemas wrote:

An action film with quality direction and screenplay, Edge of Tomorrow So a very pleasant SF surprise. One reservation though: we only wish that at the very end, the film would resume one last time to offer us a better conclusion.

Filming Secrets, Anecdotes: Did You Know? it is 7th feature film No Doug Liman .

No . it is 46th feature film No Tom Cruise .

No . It is a film adaptation A Japanese science fiction novel For young adults Hiroshi Sakurazaka , All you need is killed (2004) .

For young adults , . there Original music was composed by Christoph Beck.

Live, Die, Begin Again: Edge of Tomorrow Aired on TMC and streaming on MYTF1 on Thursday March 28, 2024 at 9:25 pm.

The film is not recommended for people under 10 years of age