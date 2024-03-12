Business

Withdrawal of pony bikes: Nice Côte d'Azur metropolis raises its voice and threatens

After observing a “Product Defect” On the battery of one of its 800 electric bikes deployed in 12 municipalities in the Nice Côte d’Azur metropolis, the pony company has decided to temporarily withdraw its entire fleet from the market.

Includes 200 mechanical bicycles that it offers and which are not affected by the incident.

A situation that makes Christian Astros cringe. In a press release issued on the evening of Monday March 11, 2024, the Metropolis chaired by “Condemns this decision, which harms the needs of the residents of the metropolis, less than a month after the start of this cycle” And the judge “impossible” Withdrawal of mechanical bicycles.

“Metropolis requests the pony company to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and in the meantime do everything possible to offer mechanical bicycles to users”Further the press release clarifies.

Which ends on a more threatening note: “Metropolis will carefully monitor the situation and reserves the right to take action, possibly going so far as to terminate their contract.”

Meanwhile, the market is served by competitor Lime, which has deployed 1,000 electric bikes in the twelve municipalities benefiting from the service: Nice, Cagnes-sur-Mer, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Vence, Carros, La Trinité, La Gaude, Saint-André-de-la-Roche, Drap, Saint-Jeannet, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Since February 20, the two competing companies have shared the market previously provided by the iconic Vélobleus.

