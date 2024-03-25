We’ve tested it for you

This is the new trend: the packages are not delivered to their recipients, and are sold by weight like simple vegetables themselves. On the weekend of March 23 and 24, it was in the shopping arcade of Intermarche in Charleville-Mazieres (Ardennes) that they sold like hotcakes.

You won’t forget your unclaimed package when you go to buy your container of detergent at the supermarket. What are we talking about? But the sale of undelivered packages did not move their recipients, who then moved heaven and earth to finally have them in their mailboxes. Sometimes used to walk there. Other times, an error in the address. Or the person didn’t answer the delivery man who called them…

As a result, all these unclaimed packages pile up. Or rather heaps. Because after the sale of around 600 kg packages (at 30 euros per kg) this Saturday March 23 and Sunday March 24, 2024, there is not much left to buy. It must be said that people were queuing up. We have even seen them fill up entire shopping carts. In the past, all of these were cremated. But not anymore: since the enforcement of the anti-waste law, a real resale channel has been set up (here by a small commercial company).

France 3 Champagne-Ardenne journalists Alexandre Blanc and Ophelie Perroux were on site to see the enthusiasm – real and palpable – for this type of operation. They are gaining momentum and media coverage. This took place at the Intermarché shopping mall in Charleville-Mazires (Ardennes, see on map below).

Sometimes, it is La Poste that gets rid of its parcels directly without going through the supermarket. Here, this sale by weight, like potatoes, attracts people. However, we do not know what we are buying, because the packaging is always present: there is no question of opening it before buying.

Everyone has their own trick. Feel the package to gauge what’s inside: The clothes aren’t very attractive. Even if a woman leaves happily, with a nice white jacket with momot and rhinestones, which fits her like a glove.



We are taking parcels that have not been claimed by their recipients.

•

© Alexandre Blanc, France Television

Others try to confiscate the best packages… because they are likely to contain jewelry, which is considered more valuable. Not always though. Inspired, our reporter tries the exercise. For six euros (equivalent to a 200 gram parcel), he gets specifically four pairs of earrings… in fact. Also a small quality bracelet.

It also gets cosmetics that don’t inspire confidence (no list of ingredients), or generic phone cases. White cabbage. But next to him, a gentleman filled two shopping carts to the brim. A significant investment, but one that brought him two watches worth over 100 euros, a camera and computer equipment.

“It has a bit of an addictive side”France 3 explains the latter to Champagne-Ardenne. “When you buy once, you want to come back.” Which represents a nice group of buyers. Maybe you will be one of them soon.