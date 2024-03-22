real estate. A boulevard in Nancy and a street in Besançon, one of the most expensive streets in France

No, Rue de la Paix in Paris is not the most expensive in France, no offense to the Monopoly players… that doesn’t stop Moody from having the most expensive addresses in France. Online real estate valuation site Meilleurs Agents has released its ranking of the most expensive streets in France’s 50 largest cities.

Unsurprisingly, the top of the ranking is dominated by five streets of the capital. The prize for France’s most expensive street goes to Rue de Fürstemberg, a small street located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, in the very attractive Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. In this part of the capital, an apartment will cost you 24,272 euros per square meter.

Close behind is the famous Quai des Orfèvres, located along the Seine on the ile de la Cité, priced at €23,777 per square metre. If you want to live in the legendary Avenue Montaigne, you will have to pay 23,123 euros for one square meter. Behind, rue de l’Abbaye (21,833 euros per square meter) in the 6th arrondissement, and rue Guenemar (21,739 euros per square meter) in the Odeon district, still in the 6th arrondissement.

As a reminder, the average price of housing in the capital on March 1 was 9,403 euros per square meter.

The ever popular Côte d’Azur

After Paris, the sunny Côte d’Azur is still as popular as ever and driving up real estate prices. Behind the capital, Cannes has the most expensive streets in France. To buy housing on the legendary Boulevard de la Crossette, facing the sea, you have to pay 12,410 euros per square meter. Antibes ranks third among the cities with the most expensive streets in France, with Boulevard Kennedy at 10,948 euros per square meter.