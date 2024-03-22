real estate. A boulevard in Nancy and a street in Besançon, one of the most expensive streets in France
No, Rue de la Paix in Paris is not the most expensive in France, no offense to the Monopoly players… that doesn’t stop Moody from having the most expensive addresses in France. Online real estate valuation site Meilleurs Agents has released its ranking of the most expensive streets in France’s 50 largest cities.
Paris dominates the ranking
Unsurprisingly, the top of the ranking is dominated by five streets of the capital. The prize for France’s most expensive street goes to Rue de Fürstemberg, a small street located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, in the very attractive Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. In this part of the capital, an apartment will cost you 24,272 euros per square meter.
Close behind is the famous Quai des Orfèvres, located along the Seine on the ile de la Cité, priced at €23,777 per square metre. If you want to live in the legendary Avenue Montaigne, you will have to pay 23,123 euros for one square meter. Behind, rue de l’Abbaye (21,833 euros per square meter) in the 6th arrondissement, and rue Guenemar (21,739 euros per square meter) in the Odeon district, still in the 6th arrondissement.
As a reminder, the average price of housing in the capital on March 1 was 9,403 euros per square meter.
The ever popular Côte d’Azur
After Paris, the sunny Côte d’Azur is still as popular as ever and driving up real estate prices. Behind the capital, Cannes has the most expensive streets in France. To buy housing on the legendary Boulevard de la Crossette, facing the sea, you have to pay 12,410 euros per square meter. Antibes ranks third among the cities with the most expensive streets in France, with Boulevard Kennedy at 10,948 euros per square meter.
Still in the same region, Avenue Jean-Laurent in Nice comes just behind, with an average price of 10,300 euros per square meter. Aix-en-Provence takes fifth place in the ranking, with Avenue Giuseppe Verdi showing a price of 8,615 euros per square meter. In Marseille, Avenue Maréchal Lyautey is the most expensive street in the city of Marseille, located in the Roucas Blanc district, in the 7th arrondissement (7,066 euros per square meter).
Lyon right behind
Lyon ranks seventh along rue Gasparin, located between Place Bellecour and Place des Jacobins, in the 2nd arrondissement, where you’ll pay €6,743 per square meter to own a property. In the 6th arrondissement of the capital of Gaul, a square meter on the course Franklin Roosevelt will cost 6,626 euros.
Rue Voltaire in Bordeaux (6,579 euros per square meter), Avenue des Minimes in La Rochelle (6,452 euros per square meter) and Rue Sainte-Anne in Toulouse (5,864 euros per square meter).
Saint-Étienne, the cheapest city
In the rest of the ranking of the most expensive streets within France’s 50 largest cities, we find the Place de la Cathédrale in Strasbourg (5,825 euros per square meter); Boulevard de la Batelle de Stalingrad, in Villerbane (5,294 euros per square meter); rue Farconnet, in Grenoble (4,547 euros per square meter); rue de Rouen, in Dijon (3,783 euros per square meter); rue des Messageries in Metz (3,300 euros per square meter); Chemin des Champs Nardin in Besançon (3,018 euros per square meter) or Boulevard Charles-V in Nancy (2,836 euros per square meter).
At the bottom of the ranking, rue Gabriel Calamand, the most expensive street in Saint-Étienne, costs 2,165 euros per square meter and so 100m² would cost 216,500 euros. Theoretically the equivalent of 9m² on rue Fürstemberg in Paris!
