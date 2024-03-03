Born between 1980 and 2000? You can be the “richest generation in history”.

In the United States alone, about 90,000 billion dollars must be circulating between generations, according to the Knight Frank agency.

Vali / stock.adobe.com



In the United States, nearly $90,000 billion in real estate wealth will soon be in people’s pockets. A thousand yearsAccording to Knight Frank’s latest wealth report.

They can become the “golden generation”. The 2024 edition of Knight Frank’s wealth report has not yet been released in its entirety, and the Anglo-Saxon and American press are already widely circulating the shocking phrase describing it. sume: the A thousand years Or generation Y, is on the verge of becoming “The Richest Generation in History”. The International Real Estate Agency has in fact released an extract from its annual publication in a note.

“In the next decade, the Silent Generation (1920s to 1940s) and Baby Boomers (1945s to 1960s) will pass the baton to the Millennium (1980s-1990s) as a massive transfer of wealth and wealth takes place”, Knight Frank experts immediately explain. In the United States alone, about 90,000 billion dollars must be circulating between generations. “Making the Affluent Generation the Richest Generation in History”.

A wind that shakes the economic outlook. “The difference in perspective between the younger and older generations will result in a significant reevaluation of marketing strategy for anyone wishing to sell products or services to this newly affluent group”, analyzes the report. Especially since “This transfer is taking place against the backdrop of a seismic shift in the way assets are used”. And Generation Y’s preferred area of ​​investment may be the energy transition. As evidence, Knight Frank puts forward its opinion survey according to which four A thousand years One in five will try to reduce their carbon consumption.

Also readThe rich, the middle class… What exactly is the legacy of French houses?

If the entire report appears on March 6, the published extract has not failed to provoke a reaction. “It’s Getting Harder to Be Part of America’s Richest 1%”, Bloomberg observes. The American channel CNBC emphasized the economic difficulties experienced today A thousand yearsUnable to buy a home or build solid savings because of “rising rents, rising inflation and student debt.”

For its part, the Guardian is ironic about the image A thousand yearsSometimes “Describes wasteful expenditure on overpriced coffee that squanders their income”Passersby remind that they always wear “Economic Trace” The financial crisis of 2008 and they “Older groups struggling to catch up with living standards”. Before continuing: “Their future financial firepower will likely be an uneven lottery, determined primarily by the legacy of previous generations.” All that remains is to be born under the right star.