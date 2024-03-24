With an unprecedented attack in court, Apple could make changes that concern us all

Anuch Seydatgia



Head of Cyber ​​Division

Subscribe to our new newsletter “La Lettre Cyber”. Every Wednesday, our experts deliver the tech news you need to stay on course in an increasingly connected world. A free newsletter with analysis, practical advice and guides.

Over two billion people: That’s the number of current iPhone, Mac or iPad users on the planet. In Switzerland alone, half of smartphone owners own an iPhone. Suffice it to say that any change in strategy on Apple’s part has a major impact on a significant number of consumers. And these changes may come soon. Under pressure from European regulatory authorities, who are increasing the number of actions against the Apple brand and accusing it of anti-competitive practices. But also under pressure from the United States itself with Thursday’s attack by the US Justice Department. This is the most important lawsuit in the pipeline against Apple.

■ What does the United States accuse Apple of?