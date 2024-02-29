FF7 Rebirth is a disaster on release day. This Final Fantasy video game is simply not playable, the developers forgot it was February 29th

While Final Fantasy fans have very good reasons to welcome this extra day with joy (a leap year is required), they also have reason to mourn it. The game, which is therefore not FF7 Reincarnation, cannot be played simply…

February 29, FF7 Rebirth Day

You might not have noticed, but this month of February 2024 is a bit longer than usual. 2024 is in fact a leap year. If you’ve ever heard this term for the first time, know that a leap year is a year that has 366 days instead of 365. “Why the hell Jamie?” Well it is to bridge the time gap between the common calendar year and the solar year. That’s why a day is added to the calendar every four years: February 29. 29th February is a minor event. But the year 2024 is clearly marked with a white stone.

for what Well, because on this day the Square Enix teams chose to release the highly anticipated game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. A sequel to FF7 Remake is therefore available for the enjoyment of players eager to explore the rest of Cloud’s adventures from a new angle. This release is even more of an event as the game has been rated extremely well. With us, it scored 19 out of 20 (see our test). Overall, the press around the world shares our opinion as the game scored an excellent 92 out of 100. This currently makes it the highest rated game of the year on Metacritic. So good news on February 29, right? It’s not really for fans of other Final Fantasy games.

Theatridham final bar line cannot be played

Apparently so obsessed with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix forgot that February 29 also existed for other games in the license, such as the rhythm game Theatrical Final Bar Line. And yet, its Metacritic is not far from FF7 Rebirth (87) and it has many fans. Fans are now left in the dark as the developers have apparently forgotten the existence of this day. The problem is that in order to play Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, you have to connect to Square Enix’s servers. As a result, the game simply cannot be played…

Vooks Still got a simple solution for you: All you need to do is change the date on your console to avoid this minor calendar error. We hope Square Enix still does something to change this, even if the company definitely has other fish to fry when it comes to wording. Launch days at the studio are always as busy as they are special.