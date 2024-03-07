Helldivers 2 patch notes from March 6: planetary threats, weapon balance, etc.
Helldivers 2’s March 6 minor patch 01.000.100 includes new planetary hazards, some weapon and strategy adjustments, and more.
Arrowhead Games has released a new patch 01.000.100 where Helldivers will experience new planetary hazards in the form of additional environmental challenges such as fire tornadoes or meteor showers. So once you land on a planet it will appear randomly.
Elimination missions are now longer than before. Each of these missions will spawn enemies more often, resulting in more kills.
This patch also disables weapons like Crushers and Electric Cannon. Conversely, Flamethrower, Laser Cannon and Executioner have received buffs. Stratagems such as the Energy Shield Backpack now have an increased delay before recharging while the bombardment duration of the 380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages has been increased. Their spread has also reduced.
Here’s a summary of all the new additions, weapon balances and bug fixes in Helldivers 2 patch 01.000.100.
Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 01.000.100
Below is the full patch notes for Arrowhead Games update 01.000.100:
Major improvements
- Dangers of active planets
- Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear randomly as you deploy. They will range from fire tornadoes to meteor showers, and more.
Balance
Elimination mission
- Elimination missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was earlier than expected and should now take twice as long to complete as normal.
Primary, secondary and auxiliary weapons
- a crusher : Magazine capacity reduced from 16 to 13, recoil increased from 30 to 55
- Electric cannon : Reduced armor penetration, reduced damage against resistant enemies
- Flamethrower : Damage per second increased by 50%
- Laser Cannon : Increased damage against resistant enemies, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics
- the executioner : Total ammo capacity increased from 40 to 60, Hitting power increased, Bullet damage increased from 40 to 45
- Spray and pray grind : Armor penetration increased, rate of fire increased from 300 to 330, number of projectiles per shot increased from 12 to 16, magazine size reduced from 32 to 26
strategy
- Energy Shield Backpack : Increased coldness
- 380mm and 120mm orbital barrage : Bombardment duration increased, dispersion decreased
improves
- Fixed armor rating values do not reduce damage as intended.
- Fixed some bug holes (including stalker nests) being unnecessarily hard to destroy.
- Fixed anti-aliasing not working on PS5.
- Balanced lighting on all planets to resolve issues with gameplay being too dark.
- Improved flashlight functionality.
- Increased visibility during “sand showers” on Errata Prime.
- Updated tutorial content and lighting.
- Fixed cases where some content could appear blurry if the “Lighting” graphics setting was set to “Low”.
- Fixed-time problems that may fall within the primary objective “ E-710 extract “
- Changed button interaction behavior for bunkers. Helldivers will now release the button after holding it for a few seconds.
- Fixed some cases of critical assets floating if the ground beneath them was destroyed.
- Helldivers standing next to an ICBM during launch will be toasted, with the chance of spontaneous combustion.
- Frozen snowballs cannot be thrown after being shaken.
- Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning.
- The camera no longer locks onto the player’s corpse and blocks spectator mode.
- Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas, etc. Generated by other players.
- Armor no longer stretches when disarticulated.
Known issues
These are issues introduced by patches or previous releases that we are working on and have not yet been fixed.
- The game may crash after dropping multiple high-powered stratagems in a row.
- Picking up items from the cache can freeze the character for longer periods of time.
- Picking up items from bunkers and caches quickly can make it impossible to pick up a single item.
- Players cannot unfriend other players added via the friend code.
- Players are unable to select equipment or return to the ship when joining a multiplayer gaming session via the PS5 Activity Card.
- The mission objective display on the HUD shows different numbers for the host player during certain missions.
- Default armor is always displayed when viewing battle objectives, regardless of what armor the player has equipped.
- Text chat box display is blocked by cinematic letterboxing when ripping.
- Some text in the HUD/UI is missing or not displaying correctly.
- Players may experience issues when multiple players try to connect and/or play at the same time:
- Connection rate limit
- Players may disconnect during gameplay
- Various UI issues may appear when interacting with game servers
- Some games may not be joined by others for a short period of time