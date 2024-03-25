Will GTA 6 be delayed? A bleak scenario is emerging

This seems like a big blow to the millions of fans who are waiting for the release of GTA 6 next year. From our colleagues Kotaku In fact has spoken to inside sources at Rockstar who openly discuss the idea that the game will not be released in early 2025 as some have predicted, but in late 2025 or even 2026.

Towards changing the calendar?

American media contacts reported that the project had fallen behind schedule, enough to make Rockstar an executive. “nervous and worried”. According to Kotaku, the company is aiming for a spring 2025 release, while considering releasing it earlier in the year. Thus, the most likely path today would be autumn 2025, while an exit in 2026 is considered a fallback solution.

On the personnel side, if we are to believe the American media, there seems to be little concern in any case. Indeed, while the working conditions at Rockstar are progressing, some fear a step back as the game’s release approaches.

Thus, one of them explains: “I have been involved in two projects, both of which had nervous breakdowns. The first was extremely difficult. My hair was much less gray then. We want to continue the progress we have made as a company to overcome this toxic culture.”

Remember that recently, the management decided to force its employees to return to work in the office. This strategy was then fully assumed by its vice president, Jennifer Kolbe:

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it demands, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.

GTA 6 has been the most anticipated game in the video game industry for many years. This context therefore gives rise to crazy rumours. So it is important to keep a cool head and not take everything said at face value. In the meantime, you can always re-read our previous article where rockstar leaders express their optimism.

What you should remember:

GTA 6 may be delayed, according to Kotaku

While the game could have released as early as next year, we’re moving towards fall 2025 or even 2026.

Internally, some employees fear that working conditions will deteriorate