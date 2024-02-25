Wild Rift Patch 5.0b Notes: Balance changes and new events
Find all information regarding Patch 5.0b on League of Legends Wild Rift. On the agenda: fun new events and general changes to champions and items.
Wild Rift 5.0b Patch Notes
events
together under the crescent moon
A brand new event is coming. There you can complete missions, offer rewards to friends, collect connection lanterns and try new mini-games! Join us under the crescent moon, bring a friend and we’ll see you in the Rift!
The Together Under the Crescent event will begin on March 8 at 01:01 CET.
Game Mode
Double incantation
Are you ready to double the fun? Double Casting is a whole new way to put your favorite skills to the test! In this game mode, you can cast the same skill twice to enable epic combos. Strengthen your fingers to prepare for these fast and exciting battles!
Double casting will begin on March 8 at 01:01 CET.
Champion changes
Akali
Akali is the ultimate “glass cannon” assassin, but she’s a bit too fragile these days. We’re just making her a bit tougher so she doesn’t have to run a full combo to survive after attacking. He’ll also do more damage in the mid-game, as that’s when he struggles the most.
Basic statistics
- Armor per level: 4.3 → 5
Mark of the Assassin
- Damage from enhanced basic attacks: 20 + 8 per level + 60% of your bonus attack damage + 50% of your power → 25 + 10 per level + 60% of your bonus attack damage + 55% of your power
Aurelian Soul
Our favorite mid lane dragon destroys tanks faster than it should. He would now need more stardust to do that much damage.
Cosmic Creator
- Additional Damage from Breath of Light: 3% of target’s max HP per 100 Stardust → 2.5% target’s max HP per 100 Stardust
- (3) Black hole implementation threshold: 5% + 2.6% per 100 stardust → 5% + 2.1% for every 100 Stardust
A black hole
- Damage per second: 20/27.5/35/42.5 + 25% of your power → 20/27.5/35/42.5 + 15% of your power
Dr. shaved
Recently released items Dr. Suitable for bald. A little more, too. We’re adjusting his stats so that he doesn’t benefit too much in Rift.
Defibrillator
- Burst Damage: 20/40/60/80 + 7% of your bonus HP → 20/40/60/80 + 5% of your bonus HP
Contusion
- Damage from Enhanced Basic Attacks: 5/20/35/50 + 7% of your bonus HP → 5/20/35/50 + 5% of your bonus HP
Gregas
Gragas needs some help in the jungle. From now on he will be able to raise his elbow in the forest as well as in the street.
drunken rage
- Damage from Enhanced Basic Attacks: 20/60/100/140 + 75% of your power → 20/60/100/140 + 90% of your power
can heat
- Damage: 80/145/210/275 + 70% of your power → 80/145/210/275 + 80% of your power
Explosive barrel
- Damage: 200/300/400 + 70% of your power → 200/300/400 + 80% of your power
Karma
Karma does a lot of damage early in the game. We are adjusting his burst damage so that his opponents have a chance to counter it. Indeed, with less recovery time for his shield, he will have to harass the opponent to inflict more damage on him.
The inner flame
- Damage: 70/110/150/190 + 40% of your power → 60/100/140/180 + 40% of your power
- Increased Damage: 70/150/230/310 + 50% of your power → 65/140/215/290 + 50% of your power
- Reinforced Slowdown: 50% of full level → 42.5/45/47.5/50%
Excellence
- Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds → 10/9/8/7 sec
Katrina
We’ve tweaked Katrina’s stats to give her more early and mid-game chances, while also improving her burst damage.
Basic statistics
Shunpo
- Damage: 15/35/55/75 + 50% of your attack damage + 25% of your power → 20/45/70/95 + 50% of your attack damage + 25% of your power
Lucian
Lucian is now behind in the mid and late game. This change should allow him to apply his traits and trigger his passive more often. His game will be more fluid and have better impact.
Flashing
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 seconds → 13/11.5/10/8.5 seconds
- Damage: 75/120/165/210 + 90% of your power → 75/125/175/225 + 90% of your power
Renekton
Renekton does not always give satisfactory results in the mid and late game. We’re improving his ultimate so he can quickly crush his opponents. It will be the Reneck Plus Ultra of Crocodiles.
Dominus
- Bonus HP: 300/525/750 → 300/575/850
- Damage per second: 70/110/150 + 20% of your power → 70/120/170 + 20% of your power
Sameera
As a shooter, Samira doesn’t have the expected results, especially against tanks in team fights. We’re tweaking his ultimate so he can take out hordes of Steelhearts and Titanic Hydras.
Infernal Trigger
- Movement Speed Reduction: 40% → 30%
- Damage per shot: 5/15/25 + 55% of your attack damage → 5/20/35 + 60% of your attack damage
SETT
Set is another baron path specialist that is very impressive with new items. So he will go through some adjustments so that his opponents have a chance to escape him.
A cathartic blow
- Maximum stored aggression: 50% of maximum HP → 45% of Max HP
The highlight of the show
- Damage: 200/300/400 + 100% of your bonus attack damage + 40/50/60% of target’s bonus HP → 200/300/400 + 100% of your bonus attack damage + 35/45/55% of target’s bonus HP
TRYNDAMERE
Tryndamere is no match for other baron lane tanks. He will now survive in lane better and deal more damage.
bloody
- Passive: Attack Damage Gain: 5/10/15/20 → 10/15/20/25
- Bonus HP regeneration per cumulative fury effect: 1/1.6/2.2/2.8 + 1.2% of your power → 1.5/2.1/2.7/3.3 + 1.2% of your power
URGOT
A little buff to Urgot’s damage at the end of the game is all he needs! Now it can lead you to victory more easily.
Purifying flame
- Damage: 50/60/70/80% of your attack damage + 2/3/4/5% of target’s max HP → 50/65/80/95% of your attack damage + 2/3.5/5/6.5% of the target’s max HP (level up 1/5/9/13)
- Cooldown: 10/15/5/2.5 seconds per leg → 15/8/4/2 seconds per leg
Gehenna
- Reduced movement speed: 125 → 125/110/95/80
Gameplay changes
objects
Broken Queen’s Crown
The broken queen’s crown overprotects the mages. So we are changing the damage reduction effect. Players now have to make more thoughtful choices before positioning themselves during team fights.
Rampart:
- Damage Reduction: 70% → 50%
Skins
|
Ken Herald at night
Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET
|
Akshan Herald of Don
Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET
|
Drane Herald of Don
Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET
|
Triandmere Herald at night
Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET
|
Renekton of Black Ice
Available on March 10 at 01:01 CET
|
Caitlin from Combat Academy
Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET
|
Nautilus Purifier
Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET
|
Jess from Combat Academy
Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET
