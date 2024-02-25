Wild Rift Patch 5.0b Notes: Balance changes and new events

Find all information regarding Patch 5.0b on League of Legends Wild Rift. On the agenda: fun new events and general changes to champions and items.

Wild Rift 5.0b Patch Notes

events

together under the crescent moon

A brand new event is coming. There you can complete missions, offer rewards to friends, collect connection lanterns and try new mini-games! Join us under the crescent moon, bring a friend and we’ll see you in the Rift!

The Together Under the Crescent event will begin on March 8 at 01:01 CET.

Game Mode

Double incantation

Are you ready to double the fun? Double Casting is a whole new way to put your favorite skills to the test! In this game mode, you can cast the same skill twice to enable epic combos. Strengthen your fingers to prepare for these fast and exciting battles!

Double casting will begin on March 8 at 01:01 CET.

Champion changes

Akali

Akali is the ultimate “glass cannon” assassin, but she’s a bit too fragile these days. We’re just making her a bit tougher so she doesn’t have to run a full combo to survive after attacking. He’ll also do more damage in the mid-game, as that’s when he struggles the most.

Basic statistics

Armor per level: 4.3 → 5

Mark of the Assassin

Damage from enhanced basic attacks: 20 + 8 per level + 60% of your bonus attack damage + 50% of your power → 25 + 10 per level + 60% of your bonus attack damage + 55% of your power

Aurelian Soul

Our favorite mid lane dragon destroys tanks faster than it should. He would now need more stardust to do that much damage.

Cosmic Creator

Additional Damage from Breath of Light: 3% of target’s max HP per 100 Stardust → 2.5% target’s max HP per 100 Stardust

(3) Black hole implementation threshold: 5% + 2.6% per 100 stardust → 5% + 2.1% for every 100 Stardust

A black hole

Damage per second: 20/27.5/35/42.5 + 25% of your power → 20/27.5/35/42.5 + 15% of your power

Dr. shaved

Recently released items Dr. Suitable for bald. A little more, too. We’re adjusting his stats so that he doesn’t benefit too much in Rift.

Defibrillator

Burst Damage: 20/40/60/80 + 7% of your bonus HP → 20/40/60/80 + 5% of your bonus HP

Contusion

Damage from Enhanced Basic Attacks: 5/20/35/50 + 7% of your bonus HP → 5/20/35/50 + 5% of your bonus HP

Gregas

Gragas needs some help in the jungle. From now on he will be able to raise his elbow in the forest as well as in the street.

drunken rage

Damage from Enhanced Basic Attacks: 20/60/100/140 + 75% of your power → 20/60/100/140 + 90% of your power

can heat

Damage: 80/145/210/275 + 70% of your power → 80/145/210/275 + 80% of your power

Explosive barrel

Damage: 200/300/400 + 70% of your power → 200/300/400 + 80% of your power

Karma

Karma does a lot of damage early in the game. We are adjusting his burst damage so that his opponents have a chance to counter it. Indeed, with less recovery time for his shield, he will have to harass the opponent to inflict more damage on him.

The inner flame

Damage: 70/110/150/190 + 40% of your power → 60/100/140/180 + 40% of your power

Increased Damage: 70/150/230/310 + 50% of your power → 65/140/215/290 + 50% of your power

Reinforced Slowdown: 50% of full level → 42.5/45/47.5/50%

Excellence

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds → 10/9/8/7 sec

Katrina

We’ve tweaked Katrina’s stats to give her more early and mid-game chances, while also improving her burst damage.

Basic statistics

Shunpo

Damage: 15/35/55/75 + 50% of your attack damage + 25% of your power → 20/45/70/95 + 50% of your attack damage + 25% of your power

Lucian

Lucian is now behind in the mid and late game. This change should allow him to apply his traits and trigger his passive more often. His game will be more fluid and have better impact.

Flashing

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 seconds → 13/11.5/10/8.5 seconds

Damage: 75/120/165/210 + 90% of your power → 75/125/175/225 + 90% of your power

Renekton

Renekton does not always give satisfactory results in the mid and late game. We’re improving his ultimate so he can quickly crush his opponents. It will be the Reneck Plus Ultra of Crocodiles.

Dominus

Bonus HP: 300/525/750 → 300/575/850

Damage per second: 70/110/150 + 20% of your power → 70/120/170 + 20% of your power

Sameera

As a shooter, Samira doesn’t have the expected results, especially against tanks in team fights. We’re tweaking his ultimate so he can take out hordes of Steelhearts and Titanic Hydras.

Infernal Trigger

Movement Speed ​​Reduction: 40% → 30%

Damage per shot: 5/15/25 + 55% of your attack damage → 5/20/35 + 60% of your attack damage

SETT

Set is another baron path specialist that is very impressive with new items. So he will go through some adjustments so that his opponents have a chance to escape him.

A cathartic blow

Maximum stored aggression: 50% of maximum HP → 45% of Max HP

The highlight of the show

Damage: 200/300/400 + 100% of your bonus attack damage + 40/50/60% of target’s bonus HP → 200/300/400 + 100% of your bonus attack damage + 35/45/55% of target’s bonus HP

TRYNDAMERE

Tryndamere is no match for other baron lane tanks. He will now survive in lane better and deal more damage.

bloody

Passive: Attack Damage Gain: 5/10/15/20 → 10/15/20/25

Bonus HP regeneration per cumulative fury effect: 1/1.6/2.2/2.8 + 1.2% of your power → 1.5/2.1/2.7/3.3 + 1.2% of your power

URGOT

A little buff to Urgot’s damage at the end of the game is all he needs! Now it can lead you to victory more easily.

Purifying flame

Damage: 50/60/70/80% of your attack damage + 2/3/4/5% of target’s max HP → 50/65/80/95% of your attack damage + 2/3.5/5/6.5% of the target’s max HP (level up 1/5/9/13)

Cooldown: 10/15/5/2.5 seconds per leg → 15/8/4/2 seconds per leg

Gehenna

Reduced movement speed: 125 → 125/110/95/80

Gameplay changes

objects

Broken Queen’s Crown

The broken queen’s crown overprotects the mages. So we are changing the damage reduction effect. Players now have to make more thoughtful choices before positioning themselves during team fights.

Rampart:

Damage Reduction: 70% → 50%

Skins



Ken Herald at night

Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET

Akshan Herald of Don

Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET



Drane Herald of Don

Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET

Triandmere Herald at night

Available on March 8 at 01:01 CET



Renekton of Black Ice

Available on March 10 at 01:01 CET

Caitlin from Combat Academy

Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET



Nautilus Purifier

Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET

Jess from Combat Academy

Available on March 21 at 01:01 CET







