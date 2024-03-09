Roblox ML Engineer Xiao Yu received the Test of Time Award

We congratulate Roblox Machine Learning Engineer Xiao Yu and his co-authors for receiving the Test of Time Award. 17th ACM International Conference on Web Search and Data Mining (WSDM 2024). The Test of Time Award is a mark of historic impact and recognition that research has changed the trends and direction of a discipline. It identifies a research publication from 10 years ago that has had a lasting impact.

The winning newspaper, “Individual Entity Recommendation: A Heterogeneous Information Network Approach” was first presented at WSDM 2014, when Yu was a researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Yu joined Roblox in 2022 and has worked on natural language, computer vision, large language models, and generative AI, including our recent work. Real-time AI chat translation And Real-time voice mediation.

UA award winning article “IIntroduces the concept of latent features based on meta-paths as representations of users and objects. This was before representational learning became the state of the art for recommender systems. Although they presage the widespread use of embeddings in heterogeneous networks and recommender systems, the observations and philosophy presented in this article have inspired many researchers to re-examine this problem and sparked a wave of innovative research in this domain.

The research published by Yu and colleagues has gained considerable recognition over the past decade as recommendation engines have become increasingly ubiquitous. “By incorporating information from various relationships, our method makes recommendations more personalized, leading to more accurate, relevant and personalized suggestions for users. This is crucial in today’s scenario of information overload, where people are bombarded with irrelevant recommendations,” says Yu.

“Prior to this article, hybrid graph-based recommender systems often used only one type of relationship, such as whether a user had previously purchased a particular item. This was the first approach to take advantage of the heterogeneity of ties within a network. By modeling various relationships, the proposed recommendation system can capture a richer and more detailed understanding of user preferences and item characteristics.

Check out the latest AI research on Roblox here.