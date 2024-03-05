A hidden sex scene in Red Dead Redemption 2 that will shock you!

Oh my, we knew that Red Dead Redemption 2 was still hiding secrets, but we didn’t know that these secrets would be this spicy.

When most of us think of Rockstar Games’ lauded Wild West prequel, we often think of the obscurity of its story, or how you can get by with a name while collecting bounties. Few of us think about “having relationships,” but that’s part of the game. A part we are just looking for.

Illegal life continues in Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovered that some characters were too close at the reunion party, and shook them all. The characters in question are Sean and Karen; The two retreat to John’s tent for a moment of solitude away from prying eyes.

Those who have encountered the scene have shared other explanations, including that Karen may cry depending on the outcome of her date with Sean. “I’m not sure what triggers each situation, but you can encounter two scenarios in this tentacle (one where Karen starts crying and one where she doesn’t),” explained one wise player, before suggesting that the OP. The fifth game to cover everything.

Karen’s sadness seems to be based on Sean’s “success” — “some parts he’s happy and some parts he’s not,” one fan joked.

The players who decided to peek behind the curtain, so to speak, saw Karen and Sean standing there fully clothed. Maybe they don’t like to be seen, which we totally understand.

This secret sex scene is one of the many hidden features of the Red Dead Redemption franchise that keep players coming back for more. Rockstar may keep us waiting for GTA VI, but the wait will be worth it if we continue to experience the same scenes years later.

We don’t know what other surprises await us, but we’ll be sure to share them with you as soon as we know them. Hopefully other couples won’t be surprised the same way…