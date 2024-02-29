Will France soon be affected?

We already knew this major beauty brand was going bankrupt in the United Kingdom, but it announced it in Belgium as well. Does this mean a future closure in France?

After ready-to-wear, will the crisis affect the cosmetics sector? Kookai, Gap, San Marina and Minelli also recently announced their closures, as did IKKS, forcing it to close the curtain on all its stores. On the mass distribution side, Casino also announced record losses and the conversion of some of its stores to Auchan or Intermarch. There will be a price to pay to save this mass.

We now fear the worst for the cosmetics brand: The Body Shop. UK, Half of its 198 stores have closedyears later”profitable” Now another country is affected, and it is just across our border. This suggests that France will be affected soon. The 260 employees of this brand in France are very afraid of losing their jobs. Parisian.

After the rest of this announcement

Will this big brand of cosmetics close soon?

After the body shop in the United Kingdom filed for bankruptcy in mid-February and announced the elimination of 270 positions at head office, the bankruptcy must be managed by the consulting company, as is the restructuring of its British activities. The goal is to achieve a restart. But this is not encouraging, because RTL Z It was announced Body Shop Belgium also declared bankruptcy.

The beauty brand’s online store is already closed to the country, with just under 20 Body Shop branches. last week, From the norm declared that most of the latter were closed.

After the rest of this announcement

The Body Shop: What Future in France?

According to DHNet, A Dutch trustee will settle the bankruptcy in BelgiumCountry stores under The Body Shop Benelux business unit.

Created in 1976, The Body Shop brand focuses on the ethical aspect of cosmetic products. In particular, it undertakes not to test on animals, and also fights against this practice.