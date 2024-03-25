Business

The rich will pay more

Photo of Admin Admin43 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

EHPAD faces financial difficulties

Public and collaborative EHPADs, which represent about 70% of places for dependent elderly people in France, are in a precarious financial situation. Amid rising inflation, the fallout from the Kovid-19 crisis and the aftermath of the Orpia scam, many institutions are finding their accounts in the red. Currently, with prices being strictly controlled by departments, the scope for financial readjustment is limited.

The proposed law on aging plans to give EHPADs more flexibility by allowing them to apply higher rates to the most disadvantaged residents, while maintaining accessibility for the most disadvantaged, in other words welfare recipients of social housing assistance (ASH).

Modulated prices for reinforced unity

This legislative initiative introduces a principle of reinforced unity within EHPAD, adopting a more equitable approach. Organizations will now be able to diversify their sources of revenue without having to systematically seek approval from departments to adjust prices. The measure aims to make EHPAD operations more responsive to inflation and rising costs, potentially aligning their practices with those of the private sector. Precautions are planned to avoid excesses, with the establishment of a ceiling on price variation and an obligation to maintain a quota of residents benefiting from ASH.

The price reform sparks debate on the balance between financial autonomy of EHPADs and accessibility of care for all. If it represents a breath of fresh air for troubled institutions, it also raises questions about the risk of excluding the least solvent. The implementation of this law, welcomed with caution by officials and players in the field, promises to be a step towards the modernization of the elderly care system in France, while constant vigilance is needed to guarantee equality of access to care.


Source link

Photo of Admin Admin43 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

What we know about Lockbit, the world’s ‘most harmful’ hacker group, has now been dismantled

February 20, 2024

20,000 euros per month for 30 years: Breton wins the Eurodreams jackpot

January 26, 2024

Will property taxes increase in 2024?

2 weeks ago

Freebox Ultra allows you to host virtual machines like Delta and configure VPN

February 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button