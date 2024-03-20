Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Calum Turner to Star in ‘Eternity’

Michael Buckner for Deadline/Ricky Middlesworth/Getty

Special: A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment have partnered on director David Frain’s romantic comedy. Eternity Star Two talks with Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olson and Callum Turner. Frein will direct the picture, with Taylor and Olsen executive producing.

A24 will finance and produce under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White, known for producing. Post And King Richard. Pat Cunnan wrote the script, which landed on 2022’s Black List.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to be a romantic comedy in which everyone has to decide who they want to spend eternity with. A24 will handle global publishing.

After starring in a global blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Taylor continues to stay busy and will next be seen in Apple Original Films. The Gorge Anya-Taylor vs. Joy. He is currently shooting for Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael, Plays John Branca, Jackson’s longtime lawyer.

After reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen followed with her Golden Globe-nominated role in Max love and death And can be seen in the upcoming film His three daughters. She is also attached to star in Todd Solondz’s upcoming film, love child.

RELATED: ‘Their Three Daughters’ review: Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne as well-acted but claustrophobic family drama – Reunited sisters at Toronto Film Festival

Turner has kept himself busy for a few months with a film directed by George Clooney Boys in the boys. He followed it up with Apple’s hit World War II miniseries, Masters of the Air.

Freen began post-production before stepping into the director’s chair. He made his feature debut with Heal this Starring Elliott Page, which premiered at TIFF and won Best Horror Feature at Fantastic Fest. His sophomore feature Dating amberThe semi-autobiographical comedy, inspired by Free’s teenage years in the 1990s and shot in his own hometown, has launched for all on Amazon.

Star Thrower recently wrapped production on Chad Hartigan’s high-concept, character-driven romantic comedy. Threesome Starring Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz. In 2023, Star Thrower produced Chloe Domonts fair gameWhich was released by Netflix and Brian Duffield’s No one will save youwhich was released on Hulu by 20th Century Studios.

This marks the first major script for Coonan, who was an aide to President Barack Obama.

Taylor is repped by CAA and Goodman Geneve Schenkman; Olsen is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer; And Turner is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group and Johnson, Shapiro, Slavet & Coley.

Frein is repped by Marnie Podos in Under New MGMT and CAA, and Coonan is repped by CAA, Heroes & Villains, and Jacob Austen Tierman. Star Thrower is also repped by CAA.