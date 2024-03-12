Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce, actress “now focusing on her family life”

A beautiful story in between Natalie Portman and a French dancer Benjamin Millepied is actually over. It was rumored for several months that the couple had separated and, according to people, their divorce is now registered. It was finalized last month. A spokesperson for the actress confirmed the sad news which did not surprise many people.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: The end of a beautiful romance

It is from 2010, on the sets of the film black swan, by Darren Aronofsky that the actress met the Bordeaux choreographer. He was her regular dance teacher and their meeting accelerated. “It was amazing. I don’t know if it was love at first sight but I really got to know him and that’s when I knew he was the right guy.”, the actress would say a few years later. And they wasted no time. At the end of the year, they announced their engagement and Natalie’s pregnancy. When the girl won the best actress Oscar award black swanIt is of course dedicated to the dancer, “To my love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and gave me the most important role of my life.”

In June 2011, Natalie Porman and Benjamin Millepied welcomed him First child, a boy named Aleph. In August 2012, they married in Big Sur, California (guests included Ivanka Trump and Macaulay Culkin). Their daughter Amalia was born in February 2017. For a long time, during the shooting of the actress, she lived between Paris and Los Angeles, but the city of lights was her choice. The last time they appeared together on the red carpet was in July 2022. Since last year, their relationship seemed to be on its last legs, and their separation seemed obvious to many. If they were later seen with him Children, in September 2023, all noted that they were no longer wearing their wedding rings. And for good reason.

Formal Divorce

If none of them said a word on the subject, their loved ones did it for them. “The situation was very difficult for her at first, but her friends rallied around her. They helped her pull through worst difficultiesA friend of the couple said people. Natalie has had a really difficult and painful year, but she has come out stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work. Her priority is ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben love their children deeply. They are equally committed to being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important. Natalie hoped her marriage would last forever, but is at peace with the current situation and is now focusing on her new family life.

Also Read: