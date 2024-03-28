The Apple Watch SE, similar to the iPhone SE for connected watches, combines a superior user experience with an affordable price. Over time, the appeal of the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE has continued to grow, becoming on par with Apple’s more expensive models.

A reduction with high-end models

Following a legal requirement, Apple had to disable the blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. This narrowed the feature gap between the Apple Watch SE and more expensive models. The more affordable Apple Watch SE becomes an attractive option with its 40mm and 44mm versions offered at €189 and €219 respectively.

A range for all budgets

The variety of Apple Watch models shows the variety of options available, going up to €1,500 for some versions. However, the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, available from €249, presents an economical solution to benefit from the key features of Apple connected watches.

Key features at a discounted price

Although simpler than the flagship Series 8 model, the Apple Watch SE is still equipped with the essential features that make Apple Watches successful. There’s physical activity and sleep tracking, fall detection, heart rate tracking, water resistance, a vibrant retina display, and compatibility with watchOS apps.

Attractive discounts

Amazon is currently offering discounts on all Apple Watch SE models in all available sizes and colors. Savings can reach €60 depending on the model chosen, making the Apple Watch SE even more accessible.

The Apple Watch SE stands out for its excellent value for money, reinforced by timely discounts. It’s a smart choice for those looking for the performance and essential features of an Apple connected watch without investing in the most high-end models.

Why is the Apple Watch SE a better option than it was when it launched?