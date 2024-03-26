The first patient plays Mario Kart in his mind

Nolan Arbaugh, Neuralink’s first patient, can now play Mario Kart. According to the 29-year-old American, the implant allowed him to regain his independence.

After chess, Mario Kart. On March 21, Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, shared a video of Nolan Arbaugh, 29 and paralyzed, playing chess and controlling his computer thanks to an implant in his brain.

But the first patient to receive a Neuralink brain implant doesn’t intend to stop there. in The video has been published on his X account This Tuesday, March 22, we’ll see him play Mario Kart by controlling a computer with his thoughts.

“It’s been a crazy ride. It’s going to change the world,” Nolan Arbaugh enthuses in the nearly hour-long video.

The Mario Kart part was revealed during a conference call with Neuralink staff. On this occasion, the American was invited on stage to demonstrate the capabilities of the brain implant.

“I think recovery is possible”

Minutes before taking second place in the cart race, he confronts a Neuralink employee. A video of Nolan Arbaugh playing the famous Nintendo game with his father was also shown during the conference.

“This sounds really crazy, but the implant makes the paralysis really not that bad,” said Nolan Arbaugh. “These implants will probably make people like me more independent than they’ve ever been. And I think recovery is possible,” he added.

From the first video of Nolan Arbaugh playing chess with his mind, the patient shares all sorts of functions he now has thanks to the Neuralink implant. American notably played the strategy game Civilization VI and managed to publish on (Twitter).

ETHICAL QUESTIONS

For billionaire Elon Musk, neural implants should make it possible to create chips to fight syndromes like obesity, autism, but also depression and schizophrenia.

The company, however, is subject to Many ethical questions After being called to order several times by American authorities, they gave it the green light for tests on humans in spring 2023.

Due to which a complaint was filed Suspicion of abuse towards animals. Of the 23 monkeys used for testing, only seven survived.