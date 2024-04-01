The Helldivers 2 community wants to spend its extra resources

Once you’ve unlocked everything, there’s nothing left to grind in Helldivers 2. With that in mind, players are racking their brains to come up with unique end-game rewards.

Helldivers 2’s core gameplay cycle is one of the best in the industry, with players from around the world rallying together to spread freedom and democracy across the galaxy. Completing missions distributes rewards in the form of materials and resources that can be used to unlock an even larger arsenal of weapons.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

However, once you’ve unlocked everything the game has to offer, there’s literally nothing left to use up your content. Keeping this in mind, Helldivers players are racking their brains to come up with an alternative solution to use the extra material.

In a post shared on the Helldivers subreddit, one player shared his thoughts: “All resources should be automatically “donated” above their respective cap, and you’ll have a “donation score” that does absolutely nothing but be a number to brag about. »

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

He continued: “Just a simple” lifetime donation contribution score »

Other ideas followed similar trends, with players sharing unique ideas like painting armor or even permanent unlocks similar to Borderlands 2’s badass ranks.

Another interesting suggestion was a community pool of resources to help areas that need to be freed up to provide cooldowns or small buffs for a period of time.

There’s no wrong answer when it comes to potential rewards for completionists, and with confirmation that more levels will be coming at some point, it’s sure to keep the grind as exciting as ever.

Article continues after advertisement