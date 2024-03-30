Why do some people age slower than others?

At 60, he looks 50. Some people look much younger than their age and according to this longevity expert there are three reasons why.

What makes this 60-year-old woman feel 50? How does she manage to have such a bright, radiant face without makeup? Dr. Dr. Micronutritionist specializing in longevity. According to Pascal Dueck, the speed of aging depends on a combination of three factors:

Genetics: Genetics cause some people to age faster than others. In particular, it promotes the occurrence of certain diseases that contribute to the acceleration of aging. Environment: Environment is one of the main factors that interfere with the speed of aging. “For example, when we live in a city where there is significant pollution, or if we manage pesticides in agriculture, we unfortunately cannot do much”Dr. Pascal Dueck explains. Path of Life: It is essentially on the path of lifeWe can work. Aging accelerators include tobacco and alcohol. Alcohol is known to damage organs, especially the liver and skin. Pulmonary and cardiovascular consequences of tobacco, as well as on the bladder, have also been proven. “These factors have one thing in common, that is Ignition generator. But a central element of aging is inflammation.A doctor specializing in longevity explains.

The first thing to do is to slow down your own aging

l’Chronological age It is what appears to us ID card whenbiological age It is ours organs. “If the biological age is greater than the chronological age, this means that these are people who are aging faster than they should, so it will be necessary to place it. Lifestyle changes To correct this the distance“, warns our expert. Conversely, a biological age lower than chronological age indicates very good genes, a favorable environment, and an excellent lifestyle. For an expertThe search for biological age is extremely important because this data can create a Electroshock to a person. Changing your lifestyle will then become easier..

To slow down your own aging, you need to identify and correct the factors that promote it. First of all, we must remove the irritant to reduce the underlying inflammatory condition. This includes diet and physical activity. “Mediterranean diet turns out to be the best anti-inflammatory diet, scientifically proven. Industrialized foods rich in saturated fat should be banned”, Dr. Pascal reports to Duque. For physical activity, it should be daily. To break this vicious cycle of sedentary lifestyle, it is recommended to get up and exercise for 5 minutes every hour. Finally, in order to slow down aging, it is imperative to eliminate alcohol and tobacco and implement strategies to stay overweight. In particular, it is necessary to significantly reduce sugar, but also to manage stress and sleep to control the production of inflammation.

Thanks to Dr Pascal Douek, micro-nutritionist and sports doctor, author of the book The new keys to longevity (Editions Leduc.S).