According to experts, these foods that we eat every day are aging us at a crazy pace.

Creams, serums, food supplements, alternative medicine or even facial yoga…we never run out of solutions to fight the signs of aging. However, it is the small daily habits that may fail in our well-calibrated routines, that protect us against skin aging. Indeed, we know, for example, that you should never skip applying sunscreen before stepping outside, regardless of the season. However, there is a little habit that is very harmful to the skin that many of us maintain whenever we consume hot drinks. Skin health experts agree that this habit should be abandoned as soon as possible, because according to them, it accelerates the aging of the skin.

Why do we start aging at the age of 25?

Aging of the skin starts very early, ie from the age of 25 or 30. As a result, cells renew less quickly, the complexion fades and the skin retains less hydration. Eventually, fine lines and wrinkles set in, but so does the gradual loss of tone, elasticity, and firmness.

This event of old old Mainly as a result of impaired production of the two proteins that make up the skin. Indeed, the main components of skin are collagen and elastin. This protein is responsible for skin maintenance, tone and proper functioning. However, their production begins to decline from the age of 25. The solution that best responds to this natural phenomenon is numerous cosmetics and beauty tips that are widely known and used by everyone. However, this natural process is not the only cause of skin aging. Certain habits are equally responsible.

Sugar: The trap food we should be wary of

In addition to the loss of collagen and elastin, which accelerates the appearance of signs of aging, diet is also responsible for this aging process. Foods that have the greatest impact on the phenomenon Sugar. Indeed, it is hidden in many products without us suspecting it and we even tend to add it to our hot drinks such as coffee, tea or herbal tea to make it sweeter. Why is sugar so bad for the skin? ? When we consume significant amounts of sugar, it creates a physiological reaction called glycation. As a result, this will encourage the collagen and elastin fibers present in the skin to clump together. As a result, the skin ages faster! In addition, excessive consumption of Sugar The skin can become dehydrated and promote the appearance of pimples.

How to avoid sugar?

As naturopath Lucy Granjon explains on the Aroma-Zone blog: When you drink coffee or tea, you should therefore “Try not to sweeten your coffee, as too much sugar helps degrade fibroblasts, the sites of natural collagen synthesis.” She also makes it clear that it is necessary “Remember to drink plenty of water to keep your skin well hydrated” What do you do when you’re addicted to sugar? Sugar addiction leads to cravings for soda and other sweets. To get rid of it, Dr. Jimmy Mohammed recommends consuming Gymnema sylvestre. He explains that this plant that “It is often nicknamed the ‘Sugar Destroyer’, as one of its most interesting properties is its ability to temporarily suppress the sensation of sweet taste when chewing its leaves or consuming the plant extract.“

To consume it, add one or two teaspoons of gymnema powder to a glass of water (hot or cold). After testing it, the famous doctor describes his experience:When I prepared this drink, I had an insatiable sugar craving, which was definitely due to my lack of sleep and the stress I felt at the time.”, testifies the expert. The result? “I don’t know if it was a placebo effect, but it was radical: after a few minutes, I no longer wanted to eat sweet food at all.“

