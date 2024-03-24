the witness Schizophrenia Days: “Diagnosis Relieved Me”



Written by Mélisande Quinéc And Marion mare

On the occasion of Schizophrenia Days, which is held until March 26, we met 21-year-old Augustine, who was diagnosed two years ago. In order to support him as best as possible, his mother followed psychoeducational training dedicated to loved ones. A way to understand her, to support her better.

Schizophrenic spectrum disorders, much broader than the clichés that are the subject of cinema or literature, concern 1% of the population. Augustine was diagnosed in 2022 after a suicide attempt. Music has a particularly important place in his life: because more than a recreational activity, it creates a refuge, which helps him better manage his symptoms.

It is voices or hallucinations in the head. Either from known people or not at all. They say negative things to me… I have medicine that shuts it down, or I listen to music to try to calm it down. Augustine, 21 years old France 3 at Normandy

the word “crazy“It’s scary, Augustine admits. But we shouldn’t be afraid of it, he recommends.”Even though it’s complicated, it has ups and downs, we always get through it. with help. But we always get through it“, he says.

Adding: “When the first symptoms came, I was confused, I could not understand. I was relieved by the diagnosis. I knew I had something. So today, I’m feeling it really well, and I’m stable.“

When I started my treatment journey, we didn’t really know how to manage my symptoms. I didn’t talk much, I stayed in my corner or my room, alone. Gradually, things calmed down. My mother took a step back and so did I. Augustine France 3 at Normandy

Under medication, Augustine lives an almost normal daily life. But the news of his illness was harder for his mother Christine to accept. “It was a tsunami. Because schizophrenia, when we hear about it on TV or radio, it’s always in dramas.“

“From the time he was very young, Augustine was a very shy child, extremely introverted, always very anxious.“, she notes.”I got cancer when he was 10, it shocked him. Time passed, and we really felt his discomfort during captivity. I could tell something was wrong.“

Communication, first of all, is difficult. Christine is “on the back“Every time of Augustine, to save him. He closes like an oyster.”We’ve always had conversations, but definitely not the right conversations“, emphasizes Christine.”It was painful for her, but I couldn’t understand her discomfort… and it’s hard to find the right posture without understanding.“

This mother has followed a profamil psychoeducational program for two years to learn how to act and react. A system, free and accessible to all upon registration, dedicated to training those around them to move from simple relatives to caregivers.

“After his suicide attempt, Augustine was cared for at CHR du Rouvre” Christine explains.”His psychiatrist was the one who put me in this program. One who understands better means better supporting a loved one. If we are not good as caregivers, we cannot help our loved one well… and training helps us realize that we are not alone!“

The Profamil program is offered throughout France. In Rouen, two nurses, Rafael Fidalgo and Alexandrine Ropers, are responsible for preparing the sessions. A planned next role should allow participants to learn to communicate better with their loved ones.

“We teach them to appreciate their loved ones, to value them in the little things they do every day. Never use ‘yes, but’, which cancels out the compliment. And never give advice if it’s not asked for!“, explains Alexandrine Ropers.

Lots of little things allow us to communicate better and really reduce stress. Alexandrine ropers France 3 at Normandy



A conference is scheduled today at 4:30 PM.

Offered at Rovere Hospital Center for over 15 years, this device has proven itself. The risk of suicide attempt in a schizophrenic person whose loved one follows the program will be halved.

If you’d like to learn more, know that ProFamily is hosting a conference open to all this Saturday at 4:30pm in the Beauvoisin Museum Auditorium.