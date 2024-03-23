The importance of collagen for good health

Despite the weight of age, who does not dream of presenting, Beautiful skin Or flexible joints and a strong heart? The human body remains an interesting laboratory when we want to study it more closely. CollagenA structural protein, sure Countless number of functions within the organization. Despite the important roles he played, he is still unknown to the general public. In this article, we propose to lift a corner of the curtain on several aspects of this A superstar with undoubted benefits.

What is collagen?

Ensuring not only the elasticity of the skin, but also Strengthen bones, tendons and ligaments, collagen is an integral part of connective fibers present in abundance in our body. For the more mathematically inclined, know that this protein is the most widespread in our body with an estimated share of About 25% to 35%.

16 types of collagen are found in the body. However, only Top five Especially worthy of your attention. of collagen Type I For example, mainly located in the skin, tendons, ligaments, bones and teeth. The Type II Usually resides in cartilage. So it helps in keeping our joints healthy and lubricated.

Regarding Type III, note that it is especially found in muscles, arteries, and skin. as Types IV and VThey participate respectively Structure of basement membrane and placenta. So both of them are crucial factors in women during pregnancy. To optimize its performance, we invite you to choose the best marine collagen.

What are the properties of marine collagen?

Collagen marine It comes mainly from the scales and bones of wild or farmed fish. It is increasing for many reasons. First, compared to other sources of collagen, such as bovine or porcine, Collagen marine More easily absorbed.

Then, the peptides obtained at the end of production are relatively short, which facilitates their transport to target tissues. Finally, marine collagen is famous Its richness in amino acidsincluding glycine, proline and hydroxyproline.

What are the essential functions of collagen in our body?

As briefly stated, collagen performs many functions in our body.

Skin structure and elasticity

To begin with, know it Collagen represents about 75% of the extracellular matrix of the skin. This allows it to play a crucial role in skin support and firmness. Unfortunately, with age, collagen production declines, bringing with it fine lines and sagging skin, signs of premature aging.

Integration of bones, tendons and ligaments

As a major component of mineralized matrices, Collagen ensures both the strength and stability of the human skeleton. In addition, it should be noted that proteins are involved in the integration of tendons and ligaments. Thus, the benefits of collagen are measured by the mobility and fluidity they provide to the body.

Protecting joints and promoting healthy circulation

Thanks to its strong presence in the intra-articular synovial fluid, Collagen mainly contributes to shock absorption and gliding of the joint surface. This simple action significantly limits the risk of daily wear and tear due to friction.

Likewise, remember that this protein takes a star An active part in the development and maintenance of our vascular system. In this sense, it participates in the regulation of capillary permeability as well as in the modulation of cell-matrix interactions.

What factors inhibit the natural production of collagen?

The natural production of collagen is inhibited Many disabling factors. That said, the biosynthesis of molecules is not permanent.

old old

As we age, the amount of collagen produced by our body gradually decreases. Since then, The skin becomes more delicate and sensitive For damage caused by free radicals. With this first observation, we also note that Existing collagen fibers become less organized. Then they break down and weaken the structure of the body.

Poor lifestyle

If aging remains an irreversible process, remember that factors such as poor lifestyle can be combated. Indeed, often our unhealthy lifestyle choices such as:

unbalanced diet;

Excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays;

heavy tobacco use;

And insufficient sleep contributes to impaired collagen synthesis.

To prevent the benefits of collagen from diminishing in your body, take good care of yourself by paying special attention to the basics mentioned above.

How to identify collagen deficiency in the body?

If your collagen production decreases, we recommend that you pay attention to certain symptoms that may appear gradually. As a priority, we find Significant reduction in collagen density and quality.

This can manifest itself in, among other things, a dull complexion, uneven texture or loss of volume and hydration. There is another feature to watch out for Progressive degeneration of supporting structures.

Indeed, since it is made of collagen, it can quickly become deficient Various disorders affecting bones, joints and ligaments. Thus you can suffer from chronic pain and increase the risk of injury tenfold.

What are the best tips to increase your collagen production?

Deficiency of collagen can be dealt with due to inhibitory factors. There are several for this purpose Simple everyday actions Consider counteracting these unwanted effects and boosting your collagen reserves.

Adapt your diet

We advise you to include foods known for their collagen-reducing properties in your diet more often. We specifically mention:

lean meat;

fish;

seafood;

leafy green vegetables;

parentetc

These foods contain antioxidant nutrients that will help you fight the free radicals responsible for premature aging completely naturally. In addition, Eat foods rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits.

Collagen supplements

Aside from a basic diet, you may choose to integrate an oral supplement containing hydrolyzed collagen into your eating habits. These solutions have multiplied in the market in recent years. Easily digestible and quickly absorbed, they will help you Maximize collagen concentration in the body And thus get the most out of it.