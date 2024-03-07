Why are they off limits?

Travel allows us to experience new cultures, magnificent landscapes and unforgettable adventures. But there are also mysterious places, the entrance of which is strictly prohibited for ordinary people. Why are these places off limits? What makes them so attractive? In this article, we invite you to explore why certain places capture our attention and yet remain inaccessible.

Reasons behind banning access to these exceptional sites

Several factors may explain the restriction of entry to certain locations:

Conservation of environment and animal or plant species

Protection of historical and cultural heritage

military or strategic considerations

These forbidden places naturally attract our curiosity, as they contain well-kept secrets. So we offer you a virtual tour through some of these extraordinary sites.

Discover some of the most fascinating forbidden places in the world

Suratsi Island in Iceland

Created by a volcanic eruption in 1963, the island is a natural laboratory for scientists studying the evolution of life in ancient ecosystems. Only researchers with special permission can access it.

Mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang in China

The first emperor of China rests in this massive mausoleum, to which entry is strictly prohibited. According to legends, it is surrounded by the river Parani and protected by deadly traps. Excavations are currently focusing on the thousands of terracotta soldiers who guarded the site.

Area 51 in the United States

This American military base located in the Nevada desert is famous for its secrecy and the conspiracy theories surrounding it. Rumors talk about extraterrestrial technologies and UFO experiments. Access to Area 51 is restricted to authorized personnel and is monitored by armed guards.

Challenges posed by these out-of-bounds locations

Attracted by these mysterious places, some adventurers still try to enter them, thus taking considerable risks. In addition to the difficulty of accessing these sites, intruders are exposed to criminal sanctions and threats to their security.

It is therefore essential to respect the restrictions put in place to protect these extraordinary places and to learn more about them through research and the testimonies of experts authorized to access them.