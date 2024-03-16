10 pathologies that affect health the most

More than three billion people worldwide live with a neurological disease. Making it a leading cause of health problems worldwide, according to a new study published in The Lancet Neurology which takes part in brain health.

Neurological disorders: 18% increase in number of cases in 30 years

During this work, in which the World Health Organization (WHO) participated, researchers noted that the number of cases of disability, illness and premature death (disability-adjusted life years, DALYs) due to neurological disorders has increased by 18% since 1990. The neurological disorders that most affected people’s mental and physical health in 2021 were:

stroke;

Neonatal encephalopathy: brain lesions seen in the fetus;

headache;

insanity;

Diabetic neuropathy: This nerve lesion is the neurological disease that has experienced the greatest progression. The number of patients more than tripled between 1990 and 2021;

meningitis;

Epilepsy;

neurological complications associated with premature birth;

autism spectrum disorders;

Cancers of the nervous system.

“Overall, neurological conditions cause more disability and health damage in men than in women, but there are some conditions such as migraine or dementia where women are disproportionately affected”Refers to WHO press release.

In addition, the report states that neurological complications of Covid-19 (for example, cognitive disorders and Guillain-Barre syndrome) that did not exist before, were reported in 2021 with more than 23 million cases.

According to experts, this increase in the number of people living or dying with neurological disorders is mainly due to demographic changes and increased life expectancy.