Which part of the body loses weight by cycling?

It is undeniable Legs are under heavy stress While cycling. When pedaling, especially the thigh muscles Quadriceps and hamstrings, is strongly activated. Similarly, calves Work dynamically to maintain the rotational movement of the pedals, thus contributing to strengthening the muscles of this region.

In addition to legs, The trunk plays a central role In balance and stability while cycling. Abdomen Maintaining proper posture and steadying the body while pedaling is essential. Similarly, back muscles Activates to support the spine and maintain an ergonomic position, thus preventing pain and strain.

A full body workout

Although the load is less than the legs and trunk, shoulders and arms Also comes into action while cycling. In fact, the hands participate in the rotational movement of the pedals by helping to pull and push the handlebars. Similarly, the shoulders are mobilized to maintain a stable and balanced position, especially when turning or changing direction.

Basically, cycling is a Full body workout. Using the legs, trunk, shoulders and arms, this activity allows you to Strengthen and tone all muscles from the body. In addition, theCardiovascular effort Associated with cycling Helps burn calories and improves stamina, thus promoting a toned and fit figure.

Integrate cycling into your fitness routine

To get the most out of the benefits of cycling on figure, it is recommendedIntegrate this activity In it Fitness routine As a regular primary or supplemental exercise, cycling can be practiced at varying intensities and durations to meet individual needs and goals.