Which actors turned down the role of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone?

In 2010, when Damian Chazelle, the future director of Whiplash and Babylon, arrived in Los Angeles, fresh out of Harvard, he had only one idea in mind: to transform his graduation film, Guy and Madeline on a park bench, a black and white musical, in a great musical comedy, influenced by the mood of the City of Angels. LA inspired him, as Cherbourg and Rochefort inspired Jacques Demy, whom the young director adored. However, dancing in the rain in Hollywood or singing in the Land of Oz is no longer a dream. Law of the market. “ The scenario appealed, but the proposal was not professional enough.”, Chazelle confides. ” On paper, it was a crazy project, impossible to put together. Acknowledges Jordan Horowitz, producer of the film. Thanks to the crowning success and three Oscars of 2015’s Whiplash, about a young drummer who learns his craft from a tyrannical teacher, La la land can see the light of day.

First, you have to find the casting. After Miles Teller (the hero of Whiplash) and Emma Watson, the first choice to play the film’s star couple, turned down, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone enter the scene. Or Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an apprentice actress. He plays in seedy bars, dreams of opening his own jazz club. He sells coffee while attending auditions. They sing to each other to tell each other what’s in their hearts, tap dance to say “I love you” and create this moving tale of failed love romance against a backdrop of artistic ambitions, broken dreams and melancholy. ” Emma reminds me of great Hollywood legends like Ingrid Bergman. Ryan has the stoicism of Gary Cooper or even Jean Gabin », sums up Damien Chazelle.

