One Day (Netflix): The tragic-romantic series could have had a different ending

Tragic and devastating, the end of ODI left many addicted to the Netflix series sad. But in reality, the finale of David Nicholls’ book and the film with Anne Hathaway could have been reimagined in fiction released in 2024. The series creator said of this ending that she would like to be different. Warning, spoilers.

The makers of One Day series must have wanted a happy ending for the romantic series

It’s the fateful moment we’ve all been dreading, but in episode 13 mini-series, Emma dies in a bicycle accident, hit by a car. If her sudden death made Dexter, her great love with whom she finally found unclouded happiness, incredible, this tragic ending also had a great impact on her fans. A dramatic-romantic seriesWho ruined themselves on X or TikTok.

But those who had already read the book named David Nicholls Or watch a movie together Anne Hathaway Released in 2011, for their part, were already well aware of this grim scene. A pivotal moment in the play, Emma’s death is nevertheless a scene that the series creator, Nicole Taylor, considered not to film in order to reserve a happy ending for the couple, who are eventually reunited. Leo Woodall and Ambika Mode, before changing her mind.

HAS Hollywood LifeShe confided in thinking about it: “It’s something I thought about (…) It broke people’s hearts. I remember being on the subway and reaching this page of the book. You just want to throw the book out the window. It is devastating. So it felt right to re-examine this choice,” she explained to American media.

One Day (Netflix): Why was Emma’s death kept?

in a day NetflixEmma’s Destiny, played by Ambika mode, may therefore be different. But if this choice was so destructive, why was it kept? Retaining Emma’s death in this new adaptation of the English author’s story was actually a decision tied to the moral given by the final scene: “The story has a dramatic structural integrity, and it speaks to the universal nature of these relationships that have no meaning. This attraction to someone who that you apparently have nothing in common with. But over time, you see something new and you see something in it,” analyzed Nicole Taylor in the columns ofHollywood Life.

The romantic series begins with Emma’s story and ends with Dexter’s story, “There was no other ending that made this play so meaningful.one day.