When Red Dead Redemption inspired the audiobook

Red Dead Redemption, one of the many works of Rockstar Games, is known worldwide in the context of video games. But, in 2021, its fame has gone beyond the boundaries of video games and entered the field of education. Indeed, a history professor chose this work to evoke one of the most tumultuous periods in North American history. But that’s not all, he plans to release an audio book on August 6, called History of the Red Dead.

After choosing to read history using Red Dead RedemptionIt is now on to the second support Torrey Olson Indeed, this historian intends to publish it Next work, History of Red Dead, Next August. The actor chosen for the audio narration of this upcoming book is none other than that Roger Clarkewho plays Arthur Morgan Video game version.

In an interview conducted by IGNHistorians talk about their approach Historical reflections No Red Dead Redemption II. But he doesn’t plan to stop at this video game. He also wants to use it Grand Theft Auto San Andreas And Grand Theft Auto Vice CityAs part of a new history course on 1980s Miami and 1990s Southern California.

It all starts with a history lesson in 2021

“ It was a real adventure » exclaimed the historian. Here he mentions the fact that he chose it Video game To enrich his education, A Course offered in 2021. He also mentions the fact that the idea was never implemented colleague.

It is quite shocking because in reality (…) we are used to cinema, literature and television series, but many historians have shown a reluctance to video games for many reasons. But I decided to take this media seriously.

It was during the global COVID-19 outbreak that Tor Olson decided to play Red Dead Redemption II the first time. It explains ” I can’t turn off my historian brain when I play. And I was very surprised by the fact that this game is very thoughtful Historically speaking. I’m not interested in accuracy, but the way the game transcribesatmosphereThe emotions of time “

In short, the studio applies itself in terms of quality the narrative And historical. When Torey Olsen began researching the sport, no other historian had done so. Then, he decided to grow it by a History class. He knew that the latter would gain great fame among them Many young people.

Indeed, this course had more students than other traditional courses. Due to his incredible enthusiasm, the historian got the idea to write an article. book. The latter can allow anyone, and not just students, to experience this Adventure. This historian considers video games as reality educational tool.

Students’ ability to assimilate complex and complex material is high in this course. (…) Video games are so powerful in evoking this curiosity and passion in people. Video games are a very powerful educational tool in this regard.

History of the Red Dead The aim is to enrich Red Dead Redemption

Despite the fact that the game has many character names and locations imaginaryRockstar was able to transcribe it realistic environment. Graphically speaking, the historian admits that the studio was superior. Architecture, police, locations are very well represented. It states that the second part of Red Dead Redemption 1st over Historical plan.

However, since it is primarily a video game, it has some bugs and inventions:

On the question of the contours of everyday life, the kind of questions Americans in the 1890s had about the limits and possibilities of their lives, the games are less good. For example, the Ku Klux Klan is represented, but the Ku Klux Klan was not really influential in the 1890s. But it shaped the American South. What interests me most is to shed light on the institutions of banking supremacy that existed at that time.

Despite this minor criticism, the historian recalls that Rockstar Games However, it shed light on the organization’s performance, which is the most important. The purpose of this review is not to destroy the game, but to explain the primary purpose of the audiobook History of Red Dead, Who is itsupport Video game.

I didn’t want the book to be any kind of “ Let me ruin it Red Dead Redemption II,” because that’s not the point. (…) I want the book to serve as a companion to the game, to enrich it, to give it a new meaning that maybe wasn’t there before. (…) When the game is played in parallel with the book , then it can be A powerful tool To understand American history, the period 1880-1920, but also its great dilemmas Capitalism and dilemmas Ethnicity.

We understand thenobjective of audiobooks. The author indeed Loved to play For video games. However, according to the historian, Rockstar Games has not adequately highlighted some of the historical motifs. This made him want to help the game by writing this audiobook. about “ Dilemmas of Capitalism and Racial Dilemmas “he declares” This game far exceeded my expectations of them, far more than any comparable video game I’ve played “

The science of Red Dead Redemption II towards reality

Focus on the side of the relationship between the characters

For Torrey Olson, the style of communication used in video games is quite polite. Indeed, they describe each other very modestly. However, historians are relatively few Conversation evidence of this time.

In fact, I know very little about daily interactions other than written documents. (…) I know that depends on Rockstar Many movies To exorcise the past, and of course West. I know some of these films have explored the types of speeches of the time. (…) In general, working-class people were less subject to the rules of modesty. So it’s interesting to see the gang members treat each other formally, although they’re not immersed in it. Victorian culture.

For a historian, it is very interesting to see how the starry generation approached relative side Among his various characters.

Focus on Pinkertons groups, which are not fictional

Historical accuracy of Red Dead Redemption II Criticism of the 1870s is not fair, according to the historian. Only, about groups of The PinkertonsIn the 1890s he was more inclined towards labor struggles, while in the play he represented a group of mercenaries who worked Govt But even that Private companies.

In fact, it was in the 1870s that the Pinkertons pursued James-Younger, Jesse James and a group of his gang, and activity declined in the 1990s. In those years, they pursued the same. Wild herd. The band was managed by Butch Cassidy.

Indeed, if there’s a historical group that inspired the game, it’s Butch Cassidy and his band. They must have been the closest source of inspiration to Van der Linde’s gang. Times are great, we’re in the late 1890s, the Pinkertons are there, the railroads are. Leviticus Cornwall Who might be EH Harriman, who owned the railroad that was robbed, and is pitting the Pinkertons against the gang!

In short, Rockstar Games is outstanding Totally trustworthy For reality. All these inspirations are inherent in movies, outlaw gangs, business tycoons of the time. And only flaws are present Red Dead Redemption II is completed by History of the Red Dead.

Would a similar book on the Grand Theft Auto series be possible?

” I think that moment has come. You are describing what will probably be my third book ” Indeed, Torrey Olsen does not intend to stop there. He, who believes himself ” 20th century American historian ” He wants to plan a new curriculum, as well as a new book that will be tested20th Century America Through many games.

It’s funny, for the past few weeks I’ve been playing GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas as a historian, treating them the same way. According to the terms of Historical richness And no The complexity of the period, there’s a lot to say, isn’t there? The problem is that these games were made almost 20 years ago, and are not that sophisticated Red Dead Redemption II.

It’s not the era that hinders the historian, but the lack of elements to study earlier GTAs. Indeed, and logically, they are not as developed as the current game. However, Torrey Olson seems very much the interest by Working Produced by Rockstar Games:

They use (Rockstar Games). Many stereotypes Making fun of America. They are very powerful cultural artifacts, too incomplete. I would like to do another course on 20th century America, but one that also integrates his vision. Call of Duty On World War II and the Cold War. (…) Another game from Rockstar, black Another interesting time to publish American culture Since the middle of the century.

pieces star generation Sounds very interesting according to the historian. Many of them are targeted by the latter. Once again, the studio’s work is rewarded. During the interview, many praise and can only confirm the place that Rockstar Games is at the moment, which enters. The last stage of development No GTA VI.

For example, Red Dead Redemption II has been Most downloaded game on PS4 Last February, even though it was released on consoles 6 years ago. These figures allow us to observe that over time, thethe craze The studio’s games don’t falter. in fact,Star generation old classics Probably coming to PS5.

Finally, the audiobook History of the Red Dead Allows us to complete the work undertaken by the studio Red Dead Redemption II. Furthermore, the author wants to continue writing about it Video games. for that, Red Dead Redemption Was a great starting point.

To never miss any news from Rockstar Games, join us Youtube, X (Twitter), Threads, Instagram, Facebook, brown sky And discord.

Have a great day everyone at Rockstar Mag’.

(source)