Fortnite: Weapons of the next season of the video game have been leaked!

Fortnite players are buzzing as Chapter 5 Season 2 approaches. The reason? Weapons leaked from this stage

A hard blow to Epic Games. The weapons for the upcoming season of the Fortnite video game have indeed been leaked. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Fortnite: Gamers favorite video game

A video game launched a few years ago Fortnite did right away A hit with gamers. And this, especially thanks A very original concept that continues to evolve.

Impressed by the success of Epic Games’ creation, Eric Williamson, Head of Design, spoke at length during an interview for the PlayStation Blog.

“We are happy with this success. We are very happy that the players are enjoying the game and that it allows them to have a good time together! »He said before mentioning Changes in Fortnite.

According to him, “The team is constantly looking Improve everything at each level, and much of it is based on player feedback. Whether it’s improving performance, creating new content, or updating existing game assets, we’re always looking to improve the experience. »

And continue with some advice to beginners. “Build!” For example, learning how to place a ramp to reach the roof of a building A very good first step. »

“Fortnite’s action-building system can be used for movement, defense or even offense, and getting your bearings with the system is a great way to increase your chances of victory. »

“For example, if you get trapped and start taking damage, you can quickly build a wall or ramp to cover yourself. This protection can give you a moment to heal yourself, raise your shield, or reload a weapon.. MCE TV tells you more about Fortnite.

Upcoming TAC Shotgun ‼️ (stats may vary slightly but this is what Fortnite is playtesting) • Reloads 6 bullets and an entire clip at once

• Reload time: 4.2s to 3.6s

• Fire rate is 1 (hammer pump is 30% slower)

• Damage: 79/84/88/93/97

• Headshot: 119/126/132/139/145 pic.twitter.com/5R4uW67OFF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2024

Weapons for the upcoming season of the video game have been leaked

So you understand, The video game Fortnite brings joy to a plethora of gamers. Epic Games in particular has continued to amaze fans ever since its creation.

indeed, Chapter 5 Season 2 Should come soon With a Greek mythological theme. On social networks, leakers published new weapons.

A blow to the Fortnite creators who wanted to keep it a secret until the big day. According to Hypex and Venso information, several weapons should see the light of day with the arrival of the new season of the game.

Starting with the tactical shotgun, an element that has always been there. will also be DMR with a rate of fire of 1.5 rounds per second. A sniper should also be added to the catalog.

It has a rate of fire of 0.8 rounds per second. The damage, for the moment, appears unknown. But with a magazine capacity of 2 bullets the loading time is 5.1 seconds.

There’s no denying that the new season of Fortnite already promises to be full of twists and turns. There is no doubt that fans should love this long awaited session. To be continued… and very closely!