Esport – League of Legends: Vitality B and Gentle Mets in LFL Last Four
The rise of the vitality bee in the French league League of Legends Can’t seem to stop. In the first round of the play-offs, this Thursday, Abeles beat Team GO (3-0) to qualify for the top 4, ending their regular season. In the same stage arrived Gentle Metse, who overthrew BK ROG (3-1) the previous day, surprising everyone. The two teams will face each other next Thursday for a place in the semi-finals and, above all, qualification for the second European level EMEA Masters.
With the opponent facing priority within his reach, Vitality cannot hide this time. Since Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek and his teammates met in training camp late last month, their game plans have really gained depth and their personalities, like Asha Turk Kan “Nak Nako” Okan, seem sharper than ever. This week, they made short work of Team GO (3-0) in a crisis of confidence, picking up quick wins together.
Gentle fellows from exploit to exploit
A day earlier, the clash between BK ROG and Gentle Mats produced the first surprise of this final stage. Despite fierce resistance from Jae-Hoon “Hans SamD” Lee, the M8 collective drew on its resources, taking advantage of the awakening of its captain Jeremy “Ika” Waldenaier to win by forceps (3-1). Already miraculously qualified in the top 6, at the end of an incredible regular season, the club, newcomers to the LFL, continues its journey for the moment, but will need three more exploits to claim the title.
The play-offs resume next Wednesday with two of the best regular season teams, BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue, clashing for a direct spot in the LFL finals. A high-stakes clash for the top 3 between Vitality B and Gentle Mates will take place on the second day.
