Esport – League of Legends: Vitality B and Gentle Mets in LFL Last Four

The rise of the vitality bee in the French league League of Legends Can’t seem to stop. In the first round of the play-offs, this Thursday, Abeles beat Team GO (3-0) to qualify for the top 4, ending their regular season. In the same stage arrived Gentle Metse, who overthrew BK ROG (3-1) the previous day, surprising everyone. The two teams will face each other next Thursday for a place in the semi-finals and, above all, qualification for the second European level EMEA Masters.